Brett Bailey's A SUMMER DREAM Comes to the Spier Amphitheatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



From 12 to 14 December 2025, Spier's annual festive-season outdoor spectacle, A Summer Dream, will be presented at Spier. The family-friendly performance follows a band of whimsical characters as they discover the power of imagination in a surreal, dreamlike world. It is an evening set to delight audiences aged one to one hundred.

Now in its fourth year and once again directed by Brett Bailey, A Summer Dream presented at the amphitheatre venue for the first time, is set to an original score by Capetonian composer Jak Tomas. Iteatures a troupe of masked dancers, actors and musicians — along with moths, sheep, alligators, unicorns and the occasional human being. “It's like being inside a music video about a dream,” says Bailey, “or a dream about a music video, under the stars, with an incredible soundtrack.”

The creative team includes choreographer Natalie Fisher, with movement and mask work by Jayne Batzofin, costume design by Brett Bailey and Enrique de Villiers, lighting by Lize-Marie Wait.

The one- hour-long production pairs performance with acclaimed wines and seasonal farm-to-table fare. Expect an evening that captures the essence of the Cape in summer.

For those who have booked accordingly, the evening begins on the Werf at 6pm with al fresco options ranging from farm picnics to braaied burgers, before the audience takes the short walk to the amphitheatre for the performance that begins at 7:30pm.

Tickets cost from R70 to R500 through Webtickets with all details available on the booking platform, and advance booking is highly recommended.