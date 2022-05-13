BWW Review: UNCLE MARC And a Whole Lot of Glamour at The Baxter Theatre Centre

On Wednesday evening, the Baxter Theatre Centre became a very glamorous spot as they hosted a black-tie affair for the official unveiling of their renamed main theatre. It's now the Pam Golding Theatre, in honour of the late real estate giant and the generous sponsorship agreement made between the centre and the Heart of Gold Trust. The evening was capped off by the opening performance of Marc Lottering's latest stand-up show UNCLE MARC.

Guests were treated to a true red-carpet welcome, along with live music, bubbly, hors d'oeuvres and glitzy décor. The late Pam Golding was always a lover of the arts and a firm supporter of the Baxter, making this sponsorship an obvious choice for the family and the Group. Baxter CEO and artistic director Lara Foot says that she hopes they will "build an even more beautiful home" together.

The unveiling ceremony was short and sweet, with speeches from representatives of both the Baxter and the Pam Golding Property Group. Lara Foot then asked us all to raise our glasses as they pulled back the curtain on the commemorative plaque that showcases the late Pam Golding in a photograph looking truly happy. It's a beautiful way to remember someone who has given a lot to the arts.

Shortly afterwards, we all went into the newly renamed theatre to watch one of Cape Town's most beloved comedians, Marc Lottering. UNCLE MARC is all about how Lottering feels now that he is entering the "uncle phase" of his life - ie. being over 50. As Lottering is a member of the Baxter's board and has done so much for the arts industry in Cape Town throughout his career, it seemed fitting that his show was part of the evening.

UNCLE MARC is full of observations about his life now that he is in his 50s. I loved how he took us through the three confirmations that he had now reached "uncle phase" and what that meant for him. It's never fun when you realise that you're getting older and that people are trying to show you respect by calling you uncle (or in my case, auntie). However, it can be very funny to tell those stories!

I found some of the jokes a bit overdone - segments about veganism and plant-based milks have been done a lot. However, he does have a great energy on stage and such an infectious smile, you can't help but laugh along with Lottering. He is always going to be a hit with a Cape Town audience.

Photo credit: Supplied

UNCLE MARC runs at The Pam Golding Theatre and the Baxter Theatre Centre until 28 May. Tickets range between R120 and R160, and can be bought from Webtickets.