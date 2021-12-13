BWW Review: Taking a Twist on Classic Tales in Delightful New Children's Show

TALES OF A BIG BAD WOLF opened this past weekend at Kalk Bay Theatre to much enjoyment from young and old alike. With a cast ranging in characters from Red Riding Hood, Sleeping Beauty, Rapunzel, Prince Charming and more, this brand new show from Sophab Productions makes for the perfect theatre outing this holiday season.

Taking an unconventional and unexpected twist on classics such as Little Red Riding Hood and the Three Little Pigs, TALES OF A BIG BAD WOLF is a wonderment for children while also including little snippets for teens, parents and even grandparents. The Narrator along with Big Bad Wolf takes us through various fairytales with attempts to clear the Wolf's bad reputation, and does so along with comedic dialogue and catchy songs.

The cast consisted of five LAMTA students - Tjaart van der Walt, Stuart Brown, Tannah Levick, Noluthando Dlamini and Tamryn Oates. I hadn't yet seen these particular students do something as playful as a children's production, and they all truly excelled in proving themselves as dynamic performers. Memorably having last seen Van der Walt and Levick in LAMTA's acting production MEPHISTO, these two were no less engaging and professional in a considerably less serious production.

Brown has always been a talented physical performer and proves this once again with TALES OF A BIG BAD WOLF. Even under heavy (and very impressive) wolf makeup, he is highly emotive with his facial expressions and works well opposite Van der Walt. Dlamini and Oates are both captivating on stage, and Oates particularly proved her versatility in characterization in this production.

The cast is supported by original music from Anton Luitingh with lyrics by director Nikki Turner. Two days later and the songs are still stuck in my head! Turner can be commended on all fronts for how she has put together TALES OF A BIG BAD WOLF and how the Kalk Bay Theatre space was used. If pandemic times were allowing, it would have been nice to have more interaction between the cast and the younger members of the audience. It must be said however that what was heartwarming to see at their opening performance was the audience members of all ages having a good belly laugh throughout!

TALES OF A BIG BAD WOLF was one of the first children's production I've watched since I was a child, and even I thoroughly enjoyed it! The young cast pulled off Turner's whimsical concept expertly, making this performance the epitome of innocent escapism.

Photo credit: Supplied

TALES OF BIG BAD WOLF is on at 10.30am at the Kalk Bay Theatre until 24 December. Shows run Tuesday through Sunday. Tickets are R100 and are available through the Kalk Bay Theatre website. The show is suitable for kids from three to twelve years old. Strict Covid protocols will be in place including sanitising on arrival, wearing of masks and social distancing.