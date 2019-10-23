BWW Review: THE FUGARD BIOSCOPE SEASON 2020 is Full To Bursting With Something For Everyone

On Monday 7 October, audiences were treated to the opening of the Fugard's BIOSCOPE WORLD ARTS CINEMA SEASON for 2020. The season kicked off with one of my absolute favourite plays: All About Eve. It starred Gillian Anderson as the legendary Margot Channing and Lily James as the titular Eve. It was marvellous!

However, this isn't really a review about that show... I could wax lyrical for hours about the brilliance of that script and how true to life it really is (the theatre world is not for the faint of heart). Rather, this is all about the Fugard and their Bioscope experience.

This project is now in its ninth year of running, and is really just a wonderful idea. It's not that South Africa isn't full of incredible talent and that the shows we put on here aren't world class - far from it! But it is nice to see what is happening out there in the world and to get the opportunity to see some incredible live performances from big stars that many of us would have to basically bankrupt ourselves to see over in the USA or the UK. As a performer myself, I find the Fugard's Bioscope Season a treasure trove of exciting presents to watch.

This year, Fugard Artistic Director, Greg Karvellas, has outdone himself. There are 48 titles in total being screened - with everything from classical ballet to edgy, modern plays. Screenings happen on a Monday at 3pm and again at 7pm. I like their line that it's "the perfect way to miss the traffic or beat the Monday blues". You can also have dinner before or after the screening with the pizzas made in the Fugard kitchen. Now those are yummy! The Bioscope Season is also now sponsored by Ken Forrester Vineyards, so the drinks are also pretty good.

We had an absolute blast at the opening screening earlier this month, and I am very much looking forward to heading back to the Fugard to see some more of the screenings they have lined up. Make sure you check out what's on.

Photo credit: Supplied

The Fugard's BIOSCOPE WORLD ARTS CINEMA SEASON for 2020 runs every Monday at 3pm and 7pm. Tickets from R120 can be booked through The Fugard Theatre box office on 021 461 4554 or through The Fugard Theatre's website at www.thefugard.com.





