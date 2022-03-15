BWW Review: SHIRLEY VALENTINE from VR Theatrical

I have loved the story of SHIRLEY VALENTINE since the first time I saw a small excerpt of the play performed about 15 years ago. And after watching Natasha Sutherland in the role this weekend, I am even more in love with the story and the character. Director Gina Shmukler, actress Natasha Sutherland and VR Theatrical have done an incredible job putting this production together.

The story is one of a women aged 45, her kids are grown, she's a housewife with a husband she has little to no connection with anymore and now she has been offered the chance to go to Greece for two weeks. The character is somehow innocent and cynical at the same time - like she's been burnt by life but never really got the chance to become worldly, making her naive. This is a complex balancing act to pull off and Sutherland does just that. She is so incredibly genuine.

I loved how simple Nadine Minaar's set is, with the stark white walls and minimal props. You don't need anything more because you are so captivated by Sutherland's performance. The lighting design by Oliver Hauser appears to be similarly simple but is very effective when the lights dim and the spotlights pick up the family pictures hanging on the set.

This production is a must-see, so thankfully VR Theatrical is touring it once again to Johannesburg and to Cape Town later this year.

Photo credit: Supplied

Keep an eye on the VR Theatrical website for more details on upcoming performances of SHIRLEY VALENTINE.