BWW Review: Catch the amazing voices of THE DIONYSISTERS: DIVAS THROUGH THE DECADES at Gallery 44

THE DIONYSISTERS: DIVAS THROUGH THE DECADES is a musical featuring the incredible voices of two powerhouse performers. Seriously, Thembelihle Benenengu and Megan Spencer have the kind of voices you sit up and take notice of. On top of that, they have the dance moves and the comic timing to round out a great show.

The pair play the Diony Sisters, who have returned from Mount Olympus to offer divine intervention to us mere mortals. However, they manage to mess up time and end up having to work their way back to the here and now through song. This is pretty great for the audience because we get to hear the likes of Aretha Franklin, Nancy Sinatra, Madonna, Amy Winehouse and Lizzo. It's the kind of trip I enjoy taking.

What's even more exciting is this production is part of the New Spaces Initiative - a partnership between Tally Ho! Productions, Gallery 44 & Theatre and OvTech Solutions. It's all about bringing new work to the stage and giving artists a safe, nurtured space to produce their productions. Bravo to these wonderful people for creating something in a time that has been so turbulent for the arts.

But, now back to THE DIONYSISTERS! I loved the choreography and the energy of the performers. They are very much in sync and that makes this show even more enjoyable. The pair is slick and well-rehearsed without anything feeling robotic at all. I did find that things dipped a bit when they got to the 2000s and all the songs were slowed down. The show lost a bit of its sparkle there. Thankfully, they pulled it right back up to the same high they started on for the final numbers.

Be sure to catch this foot-stomping romp through the decades when they hit the stage again in February.

Photo credit: Supplied

THE DIONYSISTERS: DIVAS THROUGH THE DECADES will be on at Gallery 44 2-5 February at 8pm each night. Tickets are from R180 and can be bought via Quicket.