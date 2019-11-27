BECKY, PLEASE TURN OFF THE LIGHTS Comes to POPArt Theatre

Set against the backdrop of a lavish restaurant/club complex and a #fun bachelorette, three bestest friends let loose, celebrating to true love, friendship and #beingblessed. As things get #lit, the evening slowly starts to unravel descending into a harrowing horror show as disaster eventually strikes. Using their bank cards and privilege, our three friends avoid the carnage death while taking cute selfies as things fall apart around them.

Will their tight-knit friendship survive what the evening has in store for them? Or will inevitable doom and destruction separate them forever?

Directed by Roberto Pombo. Starring Lisa Derryn Overy, Hayleigh Evans and Denel Honeyball.

Brought to you by Robaby Productions (Father, Father, Father! and Kid Casino).

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at POPArt by visiting popartcentre.co.za. For telephone enquiries please call Hayleigh on 083.245.1040 or Orly on 082.472.2559.





