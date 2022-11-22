Ashley Dowds Will Lead Charles Dickens' A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre

This festive season will see a larger revival of VR Theatrical's A CHRISTMAS CAROL, this time on Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre's main stage where it will play a limited engagement of 12 performances only.

"We have always loved our adaptation of this evergreen classic and believe that it is necessary to stage the show now, more than ever. Audiences are all Netflix-ed out and are craving true human connection and shared experiences." says Jaco van Rensburg from VR Theatrical. "Our production is truly unique and features animated ghosts, original music and two wonderful actors playing several characters."

Wessel Odendaal was tasked with creating music for the production. "We had to create soundscapes that is reminiscent of Dickensian London, but is also appealing and accessible to today's audiences. We managed to find the balance and have refined it quite a bit over the last 5 years that the production was staged." said Odendaal.

Ashley Dowds (Curious Incident, Fatal Attraction, Constellations, The Mousetrap) is portraying Scrooge, the tight-fisted, miserly grump who is transformed, after three visitations, into new Scrooge, spreading goodwill and cheer through his generous spirit. He is supported by Amber-Dawn Burnhams.

This production has been playing to sold-out audiences for the last 5 years and will be on the boards between 14 - 24 December only. It has been described as 'a sumptuous banquet for the eyes, ears and imagination; a sensory delight for any tired soul.' This is the perfect show to celebrate humanity, family and above all, generosity of spirit!

Tickets range from R150 - R230 and are available through Computicket & Theatre Office (011) 511 1988