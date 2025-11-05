American Academy of Ballet Will Host Performance Awards Competition 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The American Academy of Ballet (AAB), a New York-based organisation that coordinates and hosts auditions and Performance Awards events all over the world, have announced that its South African Performance Awards Competition will be held at the Roodepoort Theatre, Gauteng, South Africa on Saturday 15 November 2025.

Established by the visionary South African trailblazer in the world of ballet education, Mignon Furman, in the early 90s, the prestigious Performance Awards programme offers aspiring dancers from around the world the opportunity to refine their skills in a focused, supportive environment.

The programme — a system in which dancers perform choreographed routines before a judge and receive a certificate and medal- is noted for boosting dancers' technique, artistry, and confidence, and has proven to be an extraordinary way to inspire, train and motivate dancers to improve while truly enjoying ballet.

Long recognised as one of the premier ballet training institutions in the United States, the AAB is particularly renowned for its Summer School of Excellence. Its international faculty boasts teachers drawn from prestigious ballet institutions such as the Paris Opera Ballet School, the Royal Ballet School in Antwerp, the New York City Ballet and includes the former artistic director of Joburg Ballet, Iain Macdonald.

The AAB Performance Awards Competition 2025 – junior & senior divisions

The Grand Prize - awarded to one Junior winner and one Senior winner – a full scholarship to the AAB Summer School of Excellence in July 2026 at Purchase College, State University of New York - two weeks free tuition, meals and accommodation, plus R10 000 towards the airfare to New York - total value R85 000

Second Prize: three scholarships of R4 000 each awarded to the studios of three additional dancers

Third Prize: a Teacher's award (for the teachers of the junior and senior winners) to attend the AAB Teachers' Seminar in New York

The AAB Performance Awards Competition is open to all ballet teachers and their students. The dancer and teacher may decide the most appropriate level for entry and each dancer must perform the solo variation for the level they select.

Junior division: Level 4: age 10 & under; Level 5: age 11 & under; Level 6:age 12 & under; Level 7: age 13 & under.

Senior division: Level 8:14 & under; Level 9:15 & under; Level 10:16 & under; Levels 11 & 12: No maximum age.

Entry Fee: Juniors R500 | Seniors R600

The Performance Awards will start with an Open Class and then move on to solos from the AAB syllabus. The schedule is subject to change depending on the number of entries per level.

“We look forward to a wonderful competition filled with talent, growth and inspiration”, says Laurence Kaplan, the son of Mignon Furman and the AAB Executive Director.

Please use this link to enter the Performance Awards competition: https://forms.gle/kLeAj3AmzT8TBGVg8

The AAB's Summer School of Excellence is attended by dancers from all over the world and international auditions are held in over a dozen countries.

The South African auditions, open to all ages, run from 8 to 12 November 2025 in:

Cape Town: on Saturday 8 November at 10 am AND Sunday 9 November at 5 pm at Jan Van Riebeeck Laerskool, 52 Kloof Street, Tamboerskloof

Pretoria: on Tuesday 11 November at 4 pm at Southdowns College, John Voster Drive Ext.

Johannesburg: on Wednesday 12 November at 4 pm at Joburg Ballet Studios, 26 Hoofd Street, Braamfontein

Durban: on Thursday 13 November at 4.30 pm at Springwood Dance Academy, 134 Park Rd, Park Hill