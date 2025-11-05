American Academy of Ballet Will Host Performance Awards Competition 2025

The event is on Saturday 15 November 2025.
The American Academy of Ballet (AAB), a New York-based organisation that coordinates and hosts auditions and Performance Awards events all over the world, have announced that its South African Performance Awards Competition will be held at the Roodepoort Theatre, Gauteng, South Africa on Saturday 15 November 2025.
Established by the visionary South African trailblazer in the world of ballet education, Mignon Furman, in the early 90s, the prestigious Performance Awards programme offers aspiring dancers from around the world the opportunity to refine their skills in a focused, supportive environment.
The programme — a system in which dancers perform choreographed routines before a judge and receive a certificate and medal- is noted for boosting dancers' technique, artistry, and confidence, and has proven to be an extraordinary way to inspire, train and motivate dancers to improve while truly enjoying ballet.
Long recognised as one of the premier ballet training institutions in the United States, the AAB is particularly renowned for its Summer School of Excellence. Its international faculty boasts teachers drawn from prestigious ballet institutions such as the Paris Opera Ballet School, the Royal Ballet School in Antwerp, the New York City Ballet and includes the former artistic director of Joburg Ballet, Iain Macdonald.
The AAB Performance Awards Competition 2025 – junior & senior divisions
The AAB Performance Awards Competition is open to all ballet teachers and their students. The dancer and teacher may decide the most appropriate level for entry and each dancer must perform the solo variation for the level they select.
Junior division: Level 4: age 10 & under; Level 5: age 11 & under; Level 6:age 12 & under; Level 7: age 13 & under.
Senior division: Level 8:14 & under; Level 9:15 & under; Level 10:16 & under; Levels 11 & 12: No maximum age.
Entry Fee: Juniors R500 | Seniors R600
The Performance Awards will start with an Open Class and then move on to solos from the AAB syllabus. The schedule is subject to change depending on the number of entries per level.
“We look forward to a wonderful competition filled with talent, growth and inspiration”, says Laurence Kaplan, the son of Mignon Furman and the AAB Executive Director.
Please use this link to enter the Performance Awards competition: https://forms.gle/kLeAj3AmzT8TBGVg8
The AAB's Summer School of Excellence is attended by dancers from all over the world and international auditions are held in over a dozen countries.
The South African auditions, open to all ages, run from 8 to 12 November 2025 in:
