ACTORSLIFE Comes to The Drama Factory

After a very successful run at The Baxter Theatre - #Actorslife returns! #ActorsLife explores actors' identities in the film and theatre industry, personal relationships and society at large! This mockumentary- inspired comedy, written by Estelle Terblanche, is a witty expos' of the neurotic, emotional and paranoid world inhabited by someone whose self-worth is completely dependent on the opinion of others.

We follow @christinetheactor, a woman trying to be everyone in all the stereotypical female roles she plays, illustrating the complexity of being female within an industry where women are largely idolized or commodified - or simply ignored. It reveals the psyche of a woman who is repeatedly suppressed and devalued because of the boxes she finds herself placed in.

This is a female actor's journey towards self-discovery and empowerment. Estelle elaborates: "It deals with the professional actor's deep desire to be taken seriously and gain respect, which stands in direct conflict with the personal need for affirmation - of wanting everyone to like you. It is a thin line to walk: dealing with the constant stresses and challenges of this demanding industry, while simultaneously striving to be truthful and vulnerable." It is a witty and touching comedy exploring identity.

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za. The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/Vult19





