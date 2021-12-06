Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Sioux Falls Awards; First Stats Announced!

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Sioux Falls Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021. Check out the current standings below! Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January. Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating. Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st! Here are the current standings for Sioux Falls: Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Rebecca Merriman - FOOTLOOSE - SECT 44%



A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

22%

BLOOD BROTHERS

22%

Ainsley Shelsta -- Brookings Community TheatreMagen Richeals -- The PremierePlayhouse

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kendra Dexter - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Premiere Playhouse 39%

Brittney Lewis - ZANNA, DON'T! - University of South Dakota - Wayne S. Knutson Theatre 25%

Kendra Dexter - BLOOD BROTHERS - ThePremierePlayhouse 20%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Alex Weiland - FOOTLOOSE - The Premiere Playhouse/Sioux Empire Community Theatre 27%

Robin Byrne - BLOOD BROTHERS - The PremierePlayhouse 24%

Oliver Mayes - ZANNA, DON'T! - University of South Dakota - Wayne S. Knutson Theatre 13%



Best Direction Of A Play

Amy Morrison - IT'SA WONDERFUL LIFE A LIVE RADIO PLAY - The Premiere Playhouse 30%

Oliver Mayes - TWELFTH NIGHT - South Dakota Shakespeare Festival 29%

John Boe - EXIT LAUGHING - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 17%



Best Direction Of A Stream

Oliver Mayes - ZANNA, DON'T! - University of South Dakota - Wayne S. Knutson Theatre 44%

Oliver Mayes - TWELFTH NIGHT, OR WHAT YOU WILL - South Dakota Shakespeare Festival 29%

Casey Paradies - ANGELS AND DEMONS - University of South Dakota 27%



Best Editing Of A Stream

Nathan Bentz - ZANNA, DON'T! - University of South Dakota - Wayne S. Knutson Theatre 70%

Paul Ebsen - TWELFTH NIGH, OR WHAT YOU WILL - South Dakota Shakespeare Festival 30%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Malia Lukomski - FOOTLOOSE - The Premiere Playhouse/Sioux Empire Community Theatre 34%

Adam Rye - BLOOD BROTHERS - The Premiere Playhouse 30%

Ayden Whitney - ZANNA, DON'T! - University of South Dakota - Wayne S. Knutson Theatre 18%



Best Musical

ZANNA DON'T! - University of South Dakota 71%

LOST IN VEGAS - Lights Up Productions 15%

THE PASSION AND THE CROSS - Orpheum 13%



Best Performer In A Musical

Alexondrea Thong Vanh - BLOOD BROTHERS - The Premiere Playhouse 23%

Thomas Thvedt - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Brookings Community Theatre 13%

Casey Kustak - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Premiere Playhouse 10%



Best Performer In A Play

Kylie Groves - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - University of South Dakota - Wayne S. Knutson Theatre 23%

Erin Sharp - CHARLIE COX RUNS WITH SCISSORS - Mighty Corson Art Players 19%

Eleanor Carle - TWELFTH NIGHT, OR WHAT YOU WILL - South Dakota Shakespeare Festival 16%



Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Joshua Young - ZANNA DON'T! - University of South Dakota 28%

Patrick Simonsen - ZANNA DON'T! - University of South Dakota 28%

Chloe Sand - ZANNA DON'T! - University of South Dakota 26%



Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Kylie Groves - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - University of South Dakota - Wayne S. Knutson Theatre 48%

Eleanor Carle - TWELFTH NIGHT, OR WHAT YOU WILL - South Dakota Shakespeare Festival 33%

Camille Cook - ANGELS AND DEMONS: THE MEDIEVAL MYSTERY PLAYS - University of South Dakota - Arena Theatre 11%



Best Play

TWELFTH NIGHT, OR WHAT YOU WILL - South Dakota Shakespeare Festival 51%

EXIT LAUGHING - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 25%

LOST IN VEGAS - Orpheum 16%



Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

BLOOD BROTHERS - The Premiere Playhouse 61%

TWELFTH NIGHT, OR WHAT YOU WILL - South Dakota Shakespeare Festival 28%

LOST IN VEGAS - Lights Up Productions Inc. 7%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jill Clark - BLOOD BROTHERS - The Premiere Playhouse 51%

Victor Shonk - FUN HOME - USD Theatre 29%

Jill Clark - TWELFTH NIGHT - South Dakota Shakespeare Festival 13%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Malia Lukomski - BLOOD BROTHERS - The Premiere Playhouse 77%

Tami Grosvenor - LOST IN VEGAS - Orpheum 13%

Tami Grosvenor - THE PASSION AND THE CROSS - Orpheum 6%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Tristan Chasing Hawk - BLOOD BROTHERS - The Premiere Playhouse 20%

Amy Gage - FOOTLOOSE - The Premiere Playhouse/Sioux Empire Community Theatre 14%

Kylie Groves - ZANNA, DON'T! - University of South Dakota - Wayne S. Knutson Theatre 10%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Elizabeth Schumacher - EXIT LAUGHING - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 27%

Eleanor Carle - TWELFTH NIGHT - South Dakota Shakespeare Festival 26%

Joe Stollenwerk - TWELFTH NIGHT - South Dakota Shakespeare Festival 17%



Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical

Kylie Groves - ZANNA, DON'T! - University of South Dakota - Wayne S. Knutson Theatre 25%

Chloe Sand - ZANNA, DON'T! - USD Theatre 21%

Camille Cook - ZANNA, DON'T! - USD Theatre 15%



Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Camille Cook - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - USD Theatre 63%

Caleb Olson - TWELFTH NIGHT, OR WHAT YOU WILL - South Dakota Shakespeare Festival 37%

