Trey Kennedy's GROW UP Comedy Tour is Coming to Sioux Falls

Trey Kennedy is taking his Grow Up Comedy Tour to The District on Sunday, June 9, 2024! Tickets go on sale Wednesday, April 10 at 10 a.m.

About Trey Kennedy

Trey Kennedy is a born and raised Oklahoman who never expected to enter the entertainment industry. While attending college at Oklahoma State University, Trey found fame on the mobile app Vine, amassing more than 2.5 million followers. He was a top creator on the app for more than three years and, through this experience, discovered a passion for entertainment.

Trey has now continued his social media success on platforms such as Instagram and TikTok where he has a combined 12+ million followers. He currently has a podcast titled “Correct Opinions” and just concluded a sold-out comedy tour selling out cities across the United States. Trey's self-produced comedy special “Are You For Real?” can now be streamed on YouTube. He hopes to continue creating fun and relatable content in order to deliver some joy where it's needed and help people find some common ground through comedy.