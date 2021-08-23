The Washington Pavilion Celebrates 58th Sidewalk Arts Festival

As the end of summer gets closer, so does one of the longest running festivals in Sioux Falls. The 58th Annual Sidewalk Arts Festival is Saturday, September 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission to this exciting and fun-filled day is free. This annual event is a fundraiser for the Visual Arts Center at the Washington Pavilion.

The region's largest one-day outdoor arts festival takes place in Downtown Sioux Falls on the streets surrounding the Washington Pavilion: Main and Dakota Avenues between 10th and 13th Streets, 11th Street from Main west to Minnesota Avenue and in the parking lots south of the Pavilion.

More than 220 fine art, folk art, craft, nonprofit and food vendors will be in attendance. The Great Western Bank parking ramp will be converted into a food court with several food and beverage vendors. There will also be several fun and exciting activities for children, including face painting, in the Children's Studio, located in the Paladino Hohm Sculpture Garden.

Additional FREE entertainment will be offered in the Paladino Hohm Sculpture Garden. The entertainment schedule includes:

Time

Artist/Group

9:30-10:00 a.m.

Balleraena Dance Studio

10:00-10:30 a.m.

LiRa Dance Company

10:30-11:00 a.m.

Rise Up

11:00-11:45 a.m.

Moxton Road

11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Good Night Theatre Collective

12:30-1 p.m.

Improv Falls

1:15-2 p.m.

South Dakota Symphony Youth Orchestra

2-2:45 p.m.

The Premiere Playhouse

2:45-3:15 p.m.

DAPA Plays for Living

The Washington Pavilion mascot, Radley Rex, is scheduled to appear in the Paladino Hohm Sculpture Garden at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Entertainment artists and times are subject to change.

Leonardo's Café will open with special Saturday hours, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Guests can enjoy sandwiches, wraps, salads, soup, flatbreads and kid-friendly favorites.

"We are so grateful to all of our sponsors and vendors who make this great event possible each year," said Chelsea Cronin, Director of Development. "We have so many enjoyable offerings back again including our children's entertainment, face painting, food trucks, Radley Rex appearances and amazing artists sharing their works with our community. We can't wait to see everyone for another fantastic year of Sidewalk Arts Festival."

For information, please call 605-367-6000 or visit www.washingtonpavilion.org.