The Sioux Falls School District And Pepper Entertainment Strike A Chord On New Partnership To Promote Music In Schools

Beginning in Fall 2022, students at all four public high schools will benefit from a new partnership. For the first time in recent history, the School District is offering a guitar class as part of its Fine Arts program. The new course was announced this Spring and 145 students are currently enrolled. Dr. Jane Stavem, Superintendent, will highlight the new program and welcome Pepper Entertainment as a partner during the School Board Meeting Monday, June 13, 2020 at 5:30pm at Instructional Planning Center, 201 E. 38th St.

Pepper Entertainment is "pitching" in to add sustainability and a bit of stardom to the course. In conjunction with their newly formed, national Foundation, Pepper will donate $1.00 from each ticket sold from all Sioux Falls concerts promoted through the end of 2023.

President & CEO Jered Johnson remarks, "I've always wanted to create a charitable component to the Pepper brand. Having attended Sioux Falls Public Schools, I'm honored to participate in the program and help kids pursue their dream of music."

Further, Pepper Entertainment will work to secure school visits from professional musicians who are in Sioux Falls for their performances. Local musicians including Kory Van Sickle from Kory & the Fireflies are also on board to work with students who will meet, learn from, and "jam" with artists from all music genres. The goal is to connect students to real world applications of their courses and to encourage them to explore future career paths in the music industry. From marketing, to mixing music, to stage design, and lighting, the music industry depends on professionals from other industries to create the unforgettable concert experience.

Lincoln High School student and musician Jack Simpson will be on hand to showcase his guitar talents at the announcement of this new partnership.

