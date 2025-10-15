Spotlight Theatre Company To Present BEETLEJUICE JR. At The Orpheum Theater Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Spotlight Theatre Company at the Washington Pavilion will present BEETLEJUICE JR. at the Orpheum Theater Center for five performances from October 23–26, 2025. The youth musical adaptation of the beloved 1988 cult classic promises a delightfully spooky and laugh-filled adventure for audiences of all ages.

BEETLEJUICE JR. brings the ghost-with-the-most to life on stage, following Lydia Deetz, a curious and creative teenager who finds herself fascinated by the afterlife while mourning the loss of her mother. When Lydia and her father move into a home haunted by a recently deceased couple and the mischievous demon Beetlejuice, she strikes a deal that quickly spirals out of control—leading to chaos, comedy, and an unexpected journey of friendship and self-discovery.

“I'm continually amazed by the caliber of talent in this young cast and crew,” said Debbi Jones, Senior Program Specialist for Spotlight Theatre Company. “This isn't just a great youth production — it's great theatre, period. From the technical precision to the performances on stage, every element reflects the passion and professionalism these students bring to their craft. It's the perfect opportunity to experience a fan-favorite story brought to life in a fun new way.”

Spotlight Theatre Company provides students ages 6–18 with opportunities to perform in professional-level productions throughout the Sioux Falls community. The production of BEETLEJUICE JR. is supported by generous sponsors including Avera, The First National Bank in Sioux Falls, and Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Performances will take place October 23–26, 2025, at the Orpheum Theater Center, located at 301 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls. Tickets are available at SiouxFallsOrpheum.com or at the Washington Pavilion Box Office.