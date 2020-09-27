Sioux Empire Community Theatre Announces 2020-21 Season - FOOTLOOSE, THE MUSIC MAN, and More!

The season kicks off on December 1 – 13, 2020.

Sioux Empire Community Theatre will kick off Season 18 this December - COVID-19 permitting. They will be incorporating a social distancing seating arrangement and 5 additional performances at the historic Orpheum, a mask requirement with hand sanitizer stations as well as other CDC recommendations and protocols to protect the cast, crew and staff.

Season 18 subscriptions are currently on sale to Season 17 subscribers. The theatre encourages past subscribers to renew their subscription by calling 605-367-6000 and receive priority seating! Soon, they will be offering Season 18 subscriptions to the public so stay tuned for that opportunity.

Here is the line-up for Season 18:

Starting on December 1 - 13, 2020, they will open with the heartwarming Frank Capra holiday movie, It's A Wonderful Life Radio Version. This beloved American holiday classic comes to captivating life as a live 1940s radio broadcast. With the help of an ensemble that brings a few dozen characters to the stage, the story of idealistic George Bailey unfolds as he considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve.

They follow in March 2 - 14, 2021 with the always popular, The Music Man. Follow fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band that he vows to organize - this, despite the fact that he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain's fall."

Because of the Coronavirus pandemic, the theatre had to postpone the last show from Season 17 and will be finally bringing the Disney classic, Beauty and the Beast to the mainstage of the beautiful and historic, Orpheum Theater. "Be our guest and step into the enchanting world of this modern classic. The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end, and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity."

The last show of the upcoming season, Footloose , story of Ren McCormack, a teenage boy from Chicago. He and his mother move to the small town of Bomont after his father abandons them. Upon arriving, Ren finds himself at odds with most of the town, including the Reverend Bomont. The Reverend has convinced the town to outlaw dancing, which Ren finds unbelievable. With the help of the Ariel (the Reverend's daughter) and Willard (a country hick who becomes his best friend), Ren convinces the Reverend to let the teenagers dance, and in the process helps the town to heal from a tragedy that affected them all."

Learn more at https://siouxfallstheatre.com/

