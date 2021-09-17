National Museum Day Marks Premiere Of Unique Touring Exhibit

Bug Squad, a hands-on exhibit exploring the unique abilities of bugs, is coming to Sioux Falls. The exciting interactive exhibit will open September 18 in the Washington Pavilion's Kirby Science Discovery Center. The opening coincides with Free Museum Day sponsored by Sammons Financial Group. This national event, hosted by Smithsonian Magazine, brings together museums, zoos and cultural centers from all 50 states to offer free admission to all.

This unique temporary exhibit is a full sensory experience with active spaces to play. Each member of the Bug Squad was created to represent a variety of abilities, ethnicities and body types with their own unique storyline that describes their super abilities and unique traits. In addition to highlighting strengths or flying abilities, the Bug Squad members represent traits such as accepting, investigative, team-builders and optimistic.

"This 'un-bee-lievable exhibit' combines excellent storytelling with scientific principles and plenty of opportunities for play," said Brandon Hanson, Director of Museums. "We can't wait to open it on a day when our museums are 100% free to all. Everyone will definitely want to experience this exhibit more than once while it's here until February 2022.

Highlights include the Spider Web Escape area with a slide, the Ant Colony Climber and an opportunity to experience (virtually) what it's like to fly like a dragonfly in the Dragonfly Drone exhibit. Families can compare the way insects communicate by sound and light and explore how colors and lights function in nature. The exhibition is produced by Omaha Children's Museum.

"We are proud to be a local educational destination for STEAM - science, technology, education, art and math - and continually bring new exhibits and experiences that emphasize these principals," Hanson added. "Every parent and educator wants these kinds of opportunities for the young people in their lives. The best part: kids actually want to come here, because it's fun! With something new to discover around every corner and daily arts and science activities, we have great educational entertainment for the young and young-at-heart as well."

Washington Pavilion members can visit the exhibits for free. Daily admission rates apply for non-members. For more information, call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 or visit washingtonpavilion.org.