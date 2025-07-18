Jennifer Lyn & The Groove Revival Come to Washington Pavilion

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Join Billboard charting Blues Rock band Jennifer Lyn & The Groove Revival as they bring the raw energy, soulful vocals and electrifying guitar riffs of the 70s rock scene to life in one unforgettable night. Featuring their critically acclaimed new album Retrograde, this performance channels the rebellious, soulful spirit of rock legends like The Rolling Stones, Janis Joplin, Led Zeppelin and Heart, all with a modern twist.

This isn’t just a concert; it’s a celebration of the music that defined a generation. Alongside their original music, the band will also deliver powerful renditions of some of the most iconic songs from the era. Imagine the energy of Led Zeppelin’s thunderous riffs, Janis Joplin’s raw power and The Rolling Stones’ undeniable groove — all in one electrifying show.

If you’re a fan of live music, this is your chance to feel the magic that no playlist can replicate. From soulful solos to roaring anthems, every moment of this concert promises to be unforgettable. Secure your spot now and get ready to immerse yourself in the spirit of 70s rock. Let the spirit of 70s rock return — be there for Retrograde Live!