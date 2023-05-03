Feature: LIVE ON STAGE 2023-2024 SUBSCRIPTION SEASON at Washington Pavilion

The 2023 - 2024 Season for the LIVE On Stage Concert Series was announced to a Sioux Falls audience at the Thursday, April 27th concert of DIVAS 3 at the Washington Pavilion's Mary Sommervold Hall.

The upcoming season is an exciting mix of musicians and musical genres that include Irish folk music, jazz classics, and some unique styles from the 60's and 70's. It all starts with a riveting concert by IRELAND'S GREATEST SHOWMAN - David Shannon on Friday, October 27, 2023. David performs Irish folk music, jazz standards, and Broadway classics with the artistry and mastery befitting his reputation.

On Friday, November 17, 2023, THE SUITS, brings Sioux Falls the energy and beats of four decades of hits. They perform 50's Do-Wop, Motown Hits, Pop Music and Rock from the 50's through the 80's. Their sound is a tight blend of harmonies and rhythms that will have you dancing in your seat, a perma-smile pasted to your face as you recall seminal events of your own personal history.

THE STARLETS grace the stage on Monday, February 19, 2024 with glamorous costumes, expressive and energized performances of 50's and 60's. They are a vocal trio of entertainers that have powerful voices and a lovely blend of harmonie; reminiscent of the musical girl groups that provided the anthems and dance hits still enjoyed today..

On Saturday, March 9, 2024 SOUNDS OF SILENCE will present the haunting melodies and harmonies of artists such as Simon and Garfunkel, John Denver and Don McLean in a concert of music from the 70's and blending Greenwich Village folk music to the light country pop stylings with beautifully blended vocals and masterful guitar works.

The season will close with a BENNIE & THE JETS: Elton John TRIBUTE BAND on Thursday, April 18, 2024. The driving piano rhythms and inventive writing in the many hits of Elton John's iconic career will provide the background for the sounds that shaped pop culture.

LIVE On Stage Sioux Falls is celebrating the 92nd season of entertainment excellence, and the mission of the organization has never wavered in their commitment to bring a variety of quality entertainment at an affordable cost and value to a member/subscriber base. There are opportunities to purchase additional single tickets to each concert. The early bird subscriber fee is $155.00 by June 15th and then $185.00 for these five concert experiences. Single tickets are $40 per show.

We hear it from the touring artists at every concert, "this is the most fantastic venue we have played in the region" It's true. Mary Sommervold Hall at the Washington Pavilion is a gem in the crown of the Queen City. The parking is convenient, the concert space is "world class", there are a variety of venues to enjoy pre-show dining in the immediate area. The hospitality of the LIVE On Stage Board and Advisory Committee's presence at each concert is second to none.

The full season of entertainment is by far the best value in entertainment in the city of Sioux Falls. Millennials have a popular meme of "FOMO", (fear of missing out). I believe this translates seamlessly to the LIVE On Stage concert series with "JOLOS" (Joy of LIVE On Stage). Subscribe by June 15th for the early bird subscriber price.