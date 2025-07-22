CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Comes to Sioux Falls This November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland will arrive at the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls, SD, for one dazzling night only on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 25, at 10:00 a.m..

Produced by TCG Entertainment and Pepper Entertainment, Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland blends heart-pounding acrobatics and world-class circus artistry with beloved holiday classics in an immersive musical celebration for all ages. Now in its 16th year, the 2025 edition will feature all-new music, costumes, and acts.

“This year, Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland has even more cirque acts to captivate and inspire awe in our audiences. We are proud to say it's one of our most beautiful shows in all our years of holiday magic making,” said Stephen Cook, President of TCG Entertainment.

Featuring breathtaking aerial feats, gravity-defying stunts, and some of the finest cirque performers from around the globe, the performance will transport audiences to a magical winter world unlike any other. V.I.P. experience packages—including meet-and-greets and behind-the-scenes access—will be available in select markets.