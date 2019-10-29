BANDSTAND Comes To The Washington Pavilion

BANDSTAND, the inspiring new American musical offering infectious music and high-octane, heart-stopping dancing, is coming to Sioux Falls at the Washington Pavilion, November 11-12, 2019.

The producers of the Tony Award-winning musical BANDSTAND, a story about our veterans' homecoming after World War II, recently released photos from rehearsal before the company heads out for the national tour.

Regina Ruhberg, Director of Performances & Events, shared, "We are so excited to be able to tell this beautiful story during Veterans Day week. This marvelous production elevates the human spirit and features dancing from the HAMILTON choreographer, Andy Blankenbuehler."

Work Light Productions launches the national tour of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, BANDSTAND, in College Station, TX on October 29-30, 2019. Originally directed and choreographed by three-time Tony Award winner and HAMILITON choreographer, Blankenbuehler, featuring music by Richard Oberacker with book and lyrics by Robert Taylor and Oberacker.

The national tour cast will star Zack Zaromatidis as Donny Novitski and Jennifer Elizabeth Smith as Julia Trojan. They will be joined by Roxy York (Mrs. June Adams), Rob Clove (Jimmy Campbell), Benjamin Powell (Davy Zlatic), Scott Bell (Nick Radel), Louis Jannuzzi (Wayne Wright) and Jonmichael Tarleton (Johnny Simpson).

The cast also includes Shaunice Alexander, Beth Anderson, Michael Bingham, Milena J. Comeau, Ryan P. Cyr, Sarah Dearstyne, Michael Hardenberg, Andre Malcolm, Kaitlyn Mayse, Matthew Mucha, Mallory Nolting, Taylor Okey, Katie Pohlman, Oz Shoshan and Cameron Turner.

It's 1945. As America's soldiers come home to ticker-tape parades and overjoyed families, Private First Class Donny Novitski, singer and songwriter, struggles to rebuild the life he left behind. When NBC announces a national competition to find the nation's next great musical superstars, Donny sees a lifeline for himself and some fellow veterans that gives them the purpose they so desperately need. Together, they form a band unlike any the nation has ever seen. Along the way, they discover the power of music to face the impossible, find their voice and finally feel like they have a place to call home.

Tickets are available at the Washington Pavilion Box Office, online at www.washingtonpavilion.org, or by calling (605) 367-6000.





