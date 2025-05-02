Aaron Tippin Comes to the Alliance in Sioux Falls

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Aaron Tippin will be coming to The Alliance on Sunday, July 27, 2025. Tickets start at $49.50 plus applicable fees and are on sale Friday, May 9 at 10am.

With a wide smile and engaging Southern drawl, Aaron Tippin proclaims he's the “luckiest hillbilly that has ever lived,” and there's no arguing it. After all he's been struck by lightning twice and lived to tell, piloted planes with engine failure and even somewhat more miraculously, he's survived more than three decades in the music business and is still going strong.

Along the way, he's earned six gold albums and one platinum. He's released more than 30 singles, including such hits as “You've Got to Stand for Something,” “My Blue Angel,” “I Wouldn't Have it Any Other Way,” “Kiss This,” “Workin' Man's Ph. D,” “There Ain't Nothing Wrong with the Radio” and “Where the Stars and Stripes and the Eagle Fly,” which was not only a country hit, but top 20 on Billboard's all genre Hot 100 chart. Of course, luck often plays a role in achieving success in the entertainment industry, but the real driving forces behind Tippin's achievements are a dedicated work ethic and undeniable talent.

Over the years, he's built a successful career as an artist who sings what he believes. Tippin's music has resonated with fans for decades because his love for God, country and family has always been front and center. He sings songs that celebrate the life of the common, hard-working man because that's who Tippin is at his core.

Though he's accomplished so much, Tippin refuses to rest on his considerable laurels. He continues to maintain a busy touring schedule and is working on a new book. “I call myself the luckiest hillbilly that has ever lived and I think it's true,” he smiles. “I've even had my music in space. I performed in Saudi Arabia on the Bob Hope Christmas Show in 1990. There was a young Marine Captain in the audience and when the Gulf War was over, he moved on to NASA and he became a shuttle pilot and mission commander. So, one day I started getting calls from friends telling me that my song, ‘Big Boy Toys,' had woke up the space shuttle.”

