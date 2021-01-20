Wild Rice presents Grandmother Tongue. Performances run 14 to 31 January 2021.

In a Singapore where dialects have been losing relevance for generations, Grandmother Tongue traces a young man's struggle to connect with his 84-year-old Teochew-speaking grandmother.

He teaches her to use a mobile phone. He helps her buy her favourite brand of soya sauce. He visits her in hospital after a fall. Along the way, he begins to understand just what it means to spend decades in linguistic and cultural exile.

Back by popular demand after two sell-out runs, Thomas Lim's funny, insightful play examines the social costs of our mother-tongue language policy and the erasure of dialects in today's Singapore.

In ways both humorous and heartbreaking, Grandmother Tongue explores how our identities are bound up with the languages that we use and the ones that we lose.

IMDA Advisory: Advisory 16 (Some Mature Content and Coarse Language)

Learn more and book at https://www.wildrice.com.sg/event/22427-grandmother-tongue-2021/.