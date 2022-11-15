THE SOUND OF MUSIC International Tour Launches in Singapore This Month

Broadway International Group is launching a multi-year international tour of Rodgers & Hammerstein's THE SOUND OF MUSIC this fall. This lavish and popular production of one of the world's most beloved musicals of all time will begin in Singapore at the Marina Bay Sands Theatre this November in partnership with Base Entertainment Asia. The tour continues with multi-week stops throughout India, Malaysia, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and The Philippines, with other additional countries to be announced.

"It is a great privilege to bring this cherished Rodgers & Hammerstein musical to theaters across Asia and India, particularly at this time of global recovery. Our goal is to celebrate the spirit of musicals and sing 'Do-Re-Mi' with audiences everywhere! We are certain that Singapore is 'a very good place to start' to launch this highly anticipated global tour," Simone Genatt and Marc Routh, Co-Founders and Producers of Broadway International Group said in a joint statement. Genatt and Routh have worked on many international productions of THE SOUND OF MUSIC for nearly thirty years as part of Broadway Asia Company, a production, management and distribution company focused on the Asia Pacific region, having done musicals and other live attractions and immersive entertainment in over 400 cities in the world market.

One of the most popular Broadway musicals in the international marketplace, THE SOUND OF MUSIC is celebrating its 65th birthday in 2024, having won five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and the GRAMMY Award for Best Show Album, for its original run. It has since entertained generations of audiences in live productions across the world, as has the classic film starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer, which won five Oscar Awards, including Best Picture. Adjusting for inflation, the film and the musical are ranked among the highest grossing movies and shows of all time. An Emmy-winning television special starring Carrie Underwood, produced by NBC was also watched by 18.5 million people. "Eighty years after Rodgers & Hammerstein's partnership began, they continue to inspire new generations to 'Climb Ev'ry Mountain,'" said Imogen Lloyd Webber, SVP at Concord Theatricals on behalf of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization. "We are delighted that this revival of THE SOUND OF MUSIC will entrance international audiences once more."

This tour comes directly from three years of the North American National Tour with NETworks Presentations. According to director Jack O'Brien, "THE SOUND OF MUSIC has been in our ears for decades, as it deserves to be. But it might be time to look once more, and more closely, at this remarkable work which, I feel, begins to reveal itself as deeper, richer, and more powerful than ever. It's no longer 'your mother's' familiar musical. We are tearing off the varnish of the past from one of the great glories of our theatergoing experience and making it fresh! This is an opportunity we've all longed to create!"

The tour is led by Jill Christine-Wiley as Maria Rainer, Trevor Martin as Captain von Trapp, with Daniel Fullerton as Rolf, Lauren Kidwell as Mother Abbess, Joshua La Force as Rolf, Lauren O'Brien as Liesl, and Annie Sherman as Elsa. The company includes Alli Atkenson, Corey Bryant, Patrick Cogan, Julia Cohen, Sydney DeMaria, Maddie Eaton, Keaton Eckhoff, Corey Greenan, Dayne Joyner, Cassi Mikat, Marissa O'Donnell, Caitlin Ort, Sabina Petra, Robert Rice, Julia Salatti, Cassidy Sledge, and Sean Thompson. Stage Managers are Drew Cipollone and Lanie Liu and T.C. Kincer conducts an 11-piece touring orchestra.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, suggested by The Trapp Family Singers by Maria Augusta Trapp. The tour features the original creative work of three-time Tony Award® winning director Jack O'Brien, Broadway choreographer Danny Mefford, and Musical Supervision by Andy Einhorn as well as an established award-winning Broadway creative, design, and production team. Matt Lenz, Original Tour Restaging; James Gray, Original Choreography Restaging, Douglas Schmidt, set design; Jane Greenwood, costume design; Natasha Katz, lighting design; and Shannon Slaton, sound design. Casting is by Binder Casting. Eric Cornell serves as General Manager for Broadway Asia International. Simone Genatt, Marc Routh and Broadway International Group are Producing, along with Co-Producers Roy Furman, Broadway Asia Group, Cornice Productions and Gabrielle Palitz. THE SOUND OF MUSIC is presented in special arrangement with Concord Theatricals, NETworks Presentations and Broadway Asia Company. For more information, please visit www.broadwayasia.com