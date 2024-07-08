Sight Lines Stages TICK, TICK…BOOM! Until July 14

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Singapore--Last performed in 2006, Jonathan Larson’s rock musical “tick, tick…BOOM!” returns to Singapore at the KC Arts Centre until July 14, 2024. Directed by Derrick Chew for Sight Lines, the production, praised by The Straits Times for its “intimate performances” and “themes that resonate with the audience,” stars Preston Lim (Jon), Vanessa Kee (Susan), and Ryan Ang (Michael).

It's Lim’s first professional lead role; his previous productions include “Quasimodo, A Musical Story” (Phoebus) and “Into the Woods” (Rapunzel’s Prince.) Off stage, Lim builds software systems to fight mosquito-borne diseases at Verily, formerly Google Life Sciences. He studied classical voice at Stanford University, where he also obtained his bachelor’s degree in bioengineering and master’s degree in computer science.

A homegrown actress, Kee’s notable theater credits include “Little Shop of Horrors” (Audrey), “Midsummer Night’s Dream” (Helena), and “Cabaret” (Fraulein Kost).

Ang, who is a professional dancer and choreographer, has “Candide,” “La Cage Aux Folles,” “The Gingerbread Man,” “Liao Zhai Rocks!” and “Dim Sum Dollies” in his resume.

Versatile performers Beatrice Jaymes Pung, Eric Larrea, and Rino Junior John play in the ensemble.

“I’ve always dreamt of staging ‘tick, tick…BOOM!’” said Chew, who is also Sight Line’s artistic director. “After a successful Netflix premiere in 2021, directed by Lin Manuel Miranda, and starring Andrew Garfield, and a Broadway CentreStage production earlier this year, directed by Neil Patrick Harris, I’m proud that ‘tick, tick…BOOM!’ is finally making its Singapore run this month.”

Established in 2012 by Chew, Sight Lines, a theater company, has been producing local and international productions, focusing on arts education. In 2020, the company has expanded into producing immersive theatrical experiences by blending theater, gaming, and technology.

Before Larson’s landmark Broadway rock musical, “Rent,” he waited tables for 10 years at the Moondance Diner as he sought to defy the Broadway musical’s standards in the early ‘90s. “tick, tick…BOOM!” is partly based on Larson’s life story and an amalgamation of family members, friends, and colleagues dearest to him.

The musical features book, music, and lyrics by Larson, and additional script by David Auburn. This production also features the music direction by Joanne Ho, and choreography by Tan Rui Shan.

“tick, tick…BOOM!” was originally produced on Off-Broadway by Victoria Leacock, Robyn Goodman, Dede Harris, Lorie Cowen Levy, and Beth Smith.

