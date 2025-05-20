Reimagined MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Comes to The Winter Players

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This June, join The Winter Players as they reimagine Shakespeare’s comedic masterpiece in post-independence 1960s Singapore. Much Ado About Nothing finds the community of Messina, Singapore, celebrating a break from ongoing political and military confrontations that threaten the country. But not everyone is ready to toast peace and love just yet. Plots and schemes run amok on the eve of a wedding, turning enemies to lovers, and lovers to enemies in one of Shakespeare’s most timeless comedies.

This production will be scored by Singaporean music from the era, with songs from The Quests, Sandra Reemer, Shirley Nair, and more. With local accents woven into Shakespeare’s verse, copious amounts of dancing and agogo, Much Ado About Nothing will be a love letter to classic plays, local music, and our shared history.

