Photos: First Look at Disney's FROZEN in Singapore

Disney's "Frozen," the hit Broadway musical, has just released all-new production images of the current production in Singapore featuring returning (from several "Frozen" productions) and new cast members.

This cast includes Sarah O'Connor, Anna; Jemma Rix, Elsa; Matt Lee, Olaf; Brendan Xavier, Kristoff; Evan Strand and Yvan Karlsson, Sven; Thomas McGuane, Hans, and Doron Chester, Weselton.

Also in the company are Miranda Ferrigno, Sophie Liu, Yurie Morhara, Czarina Oswald-Lim, Chew Enya Elle, Jewel Kwek, Marli Lee, Zoe Lorraine McCandless, Jacob Ambrose, Justin Anderson, Tanika Anderson, Virginia Cashmere, Matt Cranleigh, Nicholas Eaton, Jori Gore, Samm Hagen, Jaymee-Lee Hanekom, Amy Hopwood, Andrew Kroenert, Jordan Malone, Hayley Martin, Imogen Moore, Ryan Ophel, Jemma Revell, Sam Richardson, Gretel Scarlett, Anthony Sheppard, Jesse Simpson, Thalia Smith, and Lucas Van Rhijn.

Directed by Michael Grandage, aided in this production by resident director Benjamin Osborne, "Frozen" also features the work of Jennfier Lee (book), Dave Metzger (orchestrations), David Young (music direction), David Brian Brown (hair design), Anne Ford-Coates (makeup design), Jeremey Chernick (special effects design), Peter Hylenski (sound design), Finn Ross (video design), Michael Curry (puppet design), Christopher Oram (scenic and costume design), Natasha Katz (lighting design), Stephen Oremus (music supervision and arrangements), and Rob Ashford (choreography).

Photo Credit: Base Entertainment Asia

Brendan Xavier, Evan Strand, and Yvan Karlsson

Sarah O'Connor and Thomas McGuane

Jemma Rix and Sarah O'Connor

Sarah O'Connor and Thomas McGuane

Sarah O'Connor and Brendan Xavier