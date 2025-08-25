NCT Dream Brings THE DREAM SHOW 4 to Singapore in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



K-pop powerhouse NCT DREAM is officially making their way back to Singapore as part of their highly anticipated fourth tour, 2025 NCT DREAM TOUR in SINGAPORE. Set to take place on 18 and 19 October 2025, this marks the group’s first appearance in Singapore since their sold-out two-night concert in June 2024.

The tour will kick off with a record-breaking three-night run at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul from July 10 to 12, marking the most shows NCT DREAM has held in Korea’s largest indoor concert venue. From there, the group will head to major cities across Asia, including Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong, and Jakarta International Stadium. They will once again bring their high-energy performances to some of Asia’s biggest stadiums, further cementing their status as one of K-pop’s most in-demand acts.

NCT DREAM, starting as a 'youth team', has grown into a 'representative K-pop group'. The band consists of seven members: MARK, RENJUN, JENO, HAECHAN, JAEMIN, CHENLE and JISUNG. Following their debut on August 25, 2016 with 'Chewing Gum', they have achieved global hits with every release, such as 'When I'm With You', 'Smoothie', 'ISTJ', 'Glitch Mode', 'Hot Sauce', 'Beatbox', 'Hello Future', 'We Go Up', and 'My First and Last'. They are beloved worldwide through their distinctive musical identity and energetic performances.

Love Theater in Singapore? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More