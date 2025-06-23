MOONLIT CITY Premieres at Gateway Theatre in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In celebration of Singapore's 60th National Day and Toy Factory Productions' 35th anniversary, the company will present an original Mandarin musical Moonlit City. Inspired by eight timeless songs by renowned Singaporean composer Tan Kah Beng, the production delves into the legendary love story of Singapore's founding parents Lee Kuan Yew and Kwa Geok Choo. Through their unwavering devotion and resilience, the musical brings to life the couple's extraordinary journey and showcases their shared loyalty and perseverance to Singapore's transformation and prosperity.

As two of the most influential figures in Singapore's history, the love story of Lee Kuan Yew and Kwa Geok Choo, spanning six decades, is widely admired. However, the details of their daily lives, their emotional exchanges, and their unwavering support for each other remain untold. Moonlit City shifts its focus to these intimate facets, revealing how the couple weathered life's storms together while witnessing and contributing to Singapore's growth.

"When people talk about Lee Kuan Yew and Kwa Geok Choo, we often associate them with their political and historical achievements. But at their core, they were a couple deeply in love. This musical explores their relationship from a humanistic and emotional perspective, shedding light on how their unity and mutual support nurtured a nation's growth." says Goh Boon Teck, the Chief Artistic Director of Toy Factory Productions and the director of Moonlit City.

One of the production's key highlights is its masterful integration of Singapore's original music. Toy Factory Productions is proud to embark on its landmark collaboration with Singapore's renowned composer, Tan Kah Beng, this exciting partnership marks the very first collaboration between Toy Factory and the prestigious artist, promising an extraordinary combination of creative talent and musical brilliance. The production will feature on eight of his timeless classics, including Moonlight in the City（城里的月光）, The Sun After the Rain（阳光总在风雨后）, Regret（遗憾）, Spreading（蔓延）, Aroma（咖啡香）, Midnight Arrival（都是夜归人）,In the Midst of Chaos（迷乱）,Take Me Away（带我走）. These songs, reimagined with theatrical arrangements, will take the audience back to the golden era of Singaporean music while creating an emotional bridge between history and drama. Notably, this is the world's first theatre production inspired by the iconic song: Moonlight in the City.

The musical revisits Kwa Geok Choo's invaluable contributions to Singapore's nation-building history, presenting a fresh and inspiring insight. As an exceptional conveyancing lawyer, a devoted mother, and a steadfast partner to Lee Kuan Yew, Kwa played a pivotal role in stabilizing Singapore's society and steadfastly supporting her husband's political career. Her wisdom, patience, and dedication, though understated, were monumental and profound. Moonlit City highlights her story, offering a refreshing and diverse perspective on the significant yet often overlooked contributions of women in a male-dominated historical narrative.

Following the resounding success of the Kwa Geok Choo - Singapore & The Story of Mrs Lee Kuan Yew in 2022, director Goh Boon Teck deepens his exploration of this genre together with an entirely new creative team and stage design for Moonlit City. "The stage will juxtapose the solemnity of the city with the softness of moonlight," Goh explained. "The interweaving shadows will symbolize our more multifaceted understanding of these two extraordinary individuals. This musical invites audiences to step into their inner worlds and uncover emotions that history has long concealed."

With a commitment to historical accuracy, the Production Team has conducted meticulous historical research and maintained Toy Factory's hallmark attention to detail, ensuring the authenticity of costumes, props, sound effects, and lighting design to recreate the era's essence.

The talented and promising playwright, Jedidiah Huang, who rose to prominence with his debut script Lion as part of Toy Factory's programme The Wright Stuff, 2021, takes the reins for this production. With a unique perspective and delicate writing style, Wong offers a fresh take on the moving story of Lee Kuan Yew and Kwa Geok Choo.

Music director Benny Wong, known for his masterful arrangements, breathes new life into Tan Kah Beng's eight classics, blending timeless melodies with the narrative's emotional arc.

The cast is equally remarkable, featuring acclaimed local musical stars, Timothy Wan and Sunny Yang in leading roles, supported by six extraordinary ensemble performers. Together, they will deliver a moving musical feast that flows through the currents of history.

Nestled in Bukit Merah, an area known for its rich history and folk tales, Gateway Theatre is Toy Factory's official venue partner for Moonlit City. Renowned for its state-of-the-art facilities and versatile spaces, Gateway Theatre offers an ideal setting to bring this ambitious production to life. Its advanced lighting, sound systems, and professional stage crew will fully immerse the audience in the musical's richly-woven narrative of love and history. As an arts centre that supports made-in-Singapore works and artists, Gateway Theatre is proud to be the venue partner for this production.

Every city has a thousand love stories - the classical city has romance myths, the young city has love poems, and the city of stars has a history of love. Singapore is an island nation that was founded only 60 years ago, but it has a rich history as a bustling city that goes beyond that. More than a century ago, the birth of two legendary Singaporeans, Lee Kuan Yew and Kwa Geok Choo began their lifelong romance with the ups and downs of the nation's journey.

Creative Team

Director / Set Designer - Goh Boon Teck

Playwright - Jedidiah Huang

Music Director - Benny Wong

Technical Director - Marc Andre Therrien

Lighting Designer - Alberta Wileo

Sound Engineer - Vick Low

Vocal Coach - Elaine Chan

Costume Stylist - Tan Jia Hui

Hair and Makeup Designer - Antonio Cheng

Cast

Lead - Timothy Wan

Lead - Sunny Yang

Ensemble: Katherine Tang, Joel Low, Misha Paule Tan, Clement Yeo, Mabel Yeo, Joel Tan

Comments