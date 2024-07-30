GOODNIGHT HEARTACHE Comes to Esplanade

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Goodnight Heartache will return this year to bring you the saddest and most heart-breaking jazz tunes.

Hosted by Anson Fung and accompanied by pianist Mario Serio, join them in this light-hearted competition of sorrowful songs, where Singaporean jazz vocalists offer their most tear-jerking rendition of a jazz ballad, and vote for the singer that pushes on your emotional buttons.

Anson Fung

Anson Fung is an experienced cross-genre guitarist. Self-taught since age 15, he decided to pursue a career in music and enrolled in Lasalle College of the Arts. Fung was chosen to represent Lasalle in the annual Swissnex Christmas party in conjunction with the Lausanne Conservatory and he was selected from the entire graduating cohort to be featured in Lianhe Zaobao. Fung regularly performs at events and functions and has also played with several notable Singaporean and International Artists such as Benny Golson, Alemay Fernndez and Jeremy Monterio. He currently performs as a session guitarist around town and internationally, in addition to leading, managing and performing with his R&B acts, Grind Effect and Anson Road, his blues band The Blues Initiative, and his jazz acts, the Anson Fung Organ Trio, Guitar Trio and Quartet.

Mario Serio

Mario Serio is a consummate pianist/keyboardist from New York City, who plays all genres of music with skill and grace. Performing with many jazz, Latin, pop, cabaret and broadway artists in the USA, he now lives in Singapore, where he teaches, composes, arranges and performs regularly at SimplyJazz and runs a Tuesday night jam session. In high demand, Mr Serio is well known for his sophisticated musical approach, lush harmonic sense, keen accompanist skills and a diverse repertoire.

