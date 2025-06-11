EXCLUSIVE: Ben Forster Talks ‘Phantom’ World Tour, New Album & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Singapore—The Phantom has returned: Ben Forster, celebrated for his titular role in the 30th-anniversary West End run of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “The Phantom of the Opera,” is back to don the iconic mask for the musical’s world tour, which is now playing at the Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands.

This production honors the original, seminal vision of the 1986 mega-musical, directed by the legendary Harold Prince with Maria Björnson’s iconic scenic and costume designs.

Having played the disfigured musical genius in several stage adaptations of Gaston Leroux’s 1909 novel, Forster has developed a deep connection with the character. While his portrayal has evolved since he took the role in 2016, he credits his every conversation with Webber and Prince for helping him grasp the Phantom’s core conflict: the monster and the genius who longs for love.

In this exclusive interview, Forster discusses the enduring appeal of the show, why audiences should return to see this classic, and a lifelong dream realized with his upcoming first orchestral album, “Musical’s Greatest Hits.”

BWW: How thrilling is it to return to the Phantom role after multiple performances, including two years in the West End?

Forster: It’s fantastic to be back in the role. I’ve done a few incarnations over the years since I left the West End version. Still, nothing quite compares to this original production with Hal Prince’s direction, Gillian Lynne’s choreography, and Maria Björnson’s costumes and set designs. It is magical, and for me, it’s the most magical and beautiful version of the show, so I’m thrilled to be back.

BWW: Did your interpretation of the Phantom externally and internally evolve over the years, and if so, how?

Forster: I think my Phantom version has evolved. However, I found the core of my characterization quite early on, particularly after conversing with Andrew Lloyd Webber, Hal Prince, and the directors I initially worked with in London.

I had a deep understanding of the vulnerability within the character from the beginning. Of course, that understanding has developed further with time and has grown even deeper through working on different productions. Each version has brought new insights and layers, but the emotional heart of the role has remained consistent for me.

Ben Forster plays the Phantom; Celinde Schoenmaker, Christine.

BWW: This isn’t the first time “The Phantom of the Opera” has played in Singapore. Why should Singaporean and regional theatergoers see this world tour production of Webber’s “The Phantom of the Opera” in 2025?

Forster: The show's success lies in its ability to grow and evolve with the actors who play the roles, meaning it is never the same twice. It’s one of the reasons why the audience keeps coming back… because they see different Phantoms, Christines, and casts. Sometimes, a cast can be fabulous and reinvent the show for you, and I think that’s what we all strive for all the time.

So, even if you’ve seen it before … some people have seen it 10 times, some people have seen it 15 times, or just in this one run in Singapore …they will probably find something different every night to enjoy.

BWW: Hypothetically, what would the gist be if the Phantom were to write a new song for Christine?

Forster: That’s quite a big question. It is one for Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber rather than me since I am not a composer. I’m not sure anything is missing from the score, to be honest. I think that is actually why people connect with the show so deeply….it just feels complete.

Of course, “Love Never Dies” was written later, which probably explores some of the things Christine and the others might go on to say or sing. But for me, Phantom as it is… it is just perfect. I would not want to add a thing.

BWW: Let’s discuss your upcoming album, “Musical’s Greatest Hits.” How did this concept album come about? Do we expect tracks from “The Phantom of the Opera”?

Forster: This is the most exciting conversation I could have because it has been my lifelong dream to do a big orchestral album. I grew up in an era where we did not have social media, and we did not have everything as accessible to us as you do now, with all the available online content. I used to buy albums of musical artists, which inspired me to do what I do, and my love of musicals.

So, I have always wanted to do a great musical album. I got a deal this year; after pushing for so long and asking every manager I have had in the last few decades to try and get me a record deal, I finally got one offer that allowed me to record with a big symphonic orchestra. I chose the BBC Symphony Orchestra, which has been amazing, and to hear them play my versions of the songs was such a special day.

I’m so excited for people to hear the album and happy for it to be released. And yes, there is some “Phantom of the Opera” on there.

His deep connection to the character’s psyche and longings makes a compelling portrayal. Like in the West End, Forster continues to reap praise for his interpretation of the Phantom. His dark and brooding presence, manic and frightening, melds the monstrous and the humane to create a vividly unsettling and unforgettable character. His Phantom is distraught, lonely, and unloved, which elicits instant empathy from the audience, no matter how many times you’ve seen this classic.

Photos: Matthew Crockett

