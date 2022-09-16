Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Broadway Musical FROZEN to Premiere in Singapore in 2023

FROZEN makes its only stop in Southeast Asia, in Singapore, from February 5, 2023.

Sep. 16, 2022  

Singapore--The hit Broadway musical "Frozen," based on the Disney animated film and Hans Christian Andersen's "The Snow Queen," or more widely recognized for its anthem "Let It Go," makes its only stop in Southeast Asia, in Singapore, in 2023. Producer Disney Theatrical Productions and presenter Base Entertainment Asia have jointly announced this strictly limited engagement.

"Frozen" follows the successful productions of "The Lion King" and "Aladdin" from the same producer and presenter, which will also run at the Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, from February 5, 2023.

"We're thrilled that audiences in Singapore, who have so warmly embraced our productions of 'The Lion King' and 'Aladdin' in the past, will now have the chance to enjoy our latest production, 'Frozen,' We're also grateful to our partners from Base Entertainment Asia for bringing this glorious production to Southeast Asia," said Felipe Gamba, Vice-President, International and Licensed Partnerships, Disney Theatrical Productions.

"'Frozen' is about a return from isolation and community healing. And so, we're thrilled to have the opportunity to present this beautiful show at this moment in time, and we can't wait for audiences to experience its remarkable cast, crew, and orchestra on the same stage that has been our home in Singapore for years," Mr. Gamba said.

"After the amazing season of 'Aladdin' in 2019, I'm thrilled to be continuing our partnership with Disney and bringing the megahit musical 'Frozen' to the people in Singapore and beyond Southeast Asia," said Chantal Prudhomme, CEO of Base Entertainment Asia. For over 12 years now, Base Entertainment Asia has been presenting the biggest titles in live entertainment across the region, and knowing the pulse of what the audience wants to watch, you'll be seeing many more of the best in live entertainment titles heading to our shore."

"Frozen" is produced by Disney Theatrical Productions under the direction of Thomas Schumacher and presented in Singapore by Base Entertainment Asia under the direction of Chantal Prudhomme.

"Frozen features music and lyrics by Academy Award-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, with a book by Academy Award-winning writer Jennifer Lee, direction by Tony Award-winning director Michael Grandage, and choreography by Tony Award-winning choreographer Rob Ashford. It also features the film's full score, including 12 new songs from the Lopezes.

Also part of the creative team are Tony Award-winning scenic and costume designer Christopher Oram, six-time Tony Award-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, Tony Award-winning video designer Finn Ross, and seven-time Tony Award-winning sound designer Peter Hylenski.

Puppet designer Michael Curry rounds up its production team, along with special effects designer Jeremy Chernick, hair designer David Brian Brown, and makeup designer Anne Ford-Coates.

The music supervisor is Stephen Oremus, together with orchestrator Dave Metzger.

The hit musical opened on Broadway at the St. James Theatre in March 2018, with the highest box office advance sales in Broadway history. It was also the highest-grossing new musical in the 2018-2019 Broadway season.

Its massive success on Broadway has brought forth a North American tour and productions in the West End, Japan, Germany, and Australia.

