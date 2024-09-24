WOMAN WITH NO WINGS Announced At Cornish Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Opening this Friday, Woman With No Wings takes the stage at Cornish Playhouse September 27-29.

Cleopatra, one of history's most iconic figures, was thrust into a world of chaos, violence, and betrayal at a young age. She was constantly surrounded by enemies, fighting for her life and throne. Imagine the toll this took on her mental well-being.

Woman With No Wings is Cleopatra's story, reimagined as a powerful dance drama, where strength, vulnerability, and mental struggle collide. A raw, emotional dive into her inner world to explore a side of Cleopatra largely lost to history books.

This new play brings together English drama and Indian Classical and Contemporary dance to tell the human story behind the crown. And at a time when 1 in 3 Americans experience mental health challenges, this story is more relevant than ever.

Written and directed by Smitha Krishnan (Nirvana, Ghanashyam), the show features over 50 local dancers and performers, offering a vivid portrayal of Cleopatra's emotional and psychological battles.

To purchase tickets, visit https://www.mohinidanceschool.org/woman-with-no-wings. Prices are subject to change.

The show's original music including Today You Lose is available on major streaming platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube.

