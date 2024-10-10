Village Theatre Presents LEGALLY BLONDE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Legally Blonde The Musical – the fabulously fun award-winning musical based on the beloved movie — brings an entertaining, upbeat story of self-discovery, transformation and empowerment to Village Theatre in Issaquah from November 12 to December 22, 2024, and in Everett from January 4 to 26, 2025.

“OMG you guys!” says Village Theatre Artistic Director Adam Immerwahr. “Legally Blonde is one of the most delicious musicals ever written, and I'm delighted that Village will be sharing our production with our entire community this season. This musical—with an infectious score, dazzling dances, and a hilarious script—promises more fun than you can even imagine.”

From a novel by Amanda Brown, to the beloved 2001 film starring Reese Witherspoon as protagonist Elle Woods, to the seven-time Tony Award nominated Broadway musical, plus an Original Broadway Cast recording, national tours, international productions, two spin-off films, an MTV Special, a reality TV series, and a forthcoming prequel series at Amazon Prime Video, Legally Blonde is a sensational story with legs.

"I'm so thrilled to be working at Village Theatre and bringing Elle's story to the Eastside and North Sound," says director Meredith McDonough. "What a beautiful time to celebrate strong women and being the best version of yourself—knowing smart is also fun and with great depth and heart comes great joy. Come celebrate with us!"

The cast includes Kristin Burch (Serena, u/s Elle), Ethan Carpenter (Warner Huntington III), Daniel Cruz (Nikos, Ensemble), Coleman Cummings (Emmett Forrest), Anteia DeLaney (Whitney, Ensemble), Ben Dow (Aaron Schultz, Ensemble, u/s Emmett), Mark Emerson (Professor Callahan), Nalica Hennings (Pilar), Danny Kam (Dewey, Carlos, Ensemble u/s Callahan, Vocal Captain), Cassi Q Kohl (Enid, Kate, Ensemble), Cherisse Martinelli (Vivienne), Arika Matoba (Margot), Trina Mills (Paulette), Nugget (Bruiser), Cy Paolantonio (Brooke Wyndham, Ensemble), Lauren Paris (Ensemble u/s Paulette), Richard Peacock (Kyle, Ensemble, Dance Captain), Roxanne (Rufus), Charles L. Simmons (Cezar Tepesh, Ensemble), Gennavieve Smith (Chutney, Ensemble), Betsy Stewart (Elle Woods), and Shelby Willis (Ensemble).

Understudies include Susanna Cathryn Ballenski (u/s Margot, u/s Serena), Ania Briggs (u/s Pilar), Kekoa Dilay (Swing), Hannah Mooney (u/s Vivienne, u/s Brooke), and Jeffery Wallace (Swing, u/s Warner).

Creating the world of Elle's journey from Malibu Beach to Harvard Law are Music Director Tim Symons, Choreographer Katy Tabb, Set Designer Lex Liang, Costume Designer Harmony Arnold, Lighting Designer Yael Lubetzky, Sound Designer Kurt Conway, Intimacy/Fight Consultant Alyssa Kay, and Stage Manager Miranda Mikolaizik.

The creative team also includes Associate Director Jessica Low, Associate Choreographer Daniel Cruz, Associate Music Director R.J. Tancioco, Assistant Scenic Designer Jackie Fox, Associate Lighting Designer Casey Price, Performing Animal Provider In Stride Azawakh & Training, and New York Casting by Geoff Josselson, CSA.

Single tickets can be purchased now through Village Theatre's box office in-person in Issaquah (303 Front Street N) or Everett (2710 Wetmore Avenue), by phone at (425) 392-2202, or online at VillageTheatre.org/Blonde.

