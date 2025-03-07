Video: First Promo For WAITRESS at The 5th Avenue Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Watch a new promo for Waitress at the 5th Avenue Theatre. It is slated to run at the Seattle theatre from March 11-30. Sara Bareilles's pop-rock musical is filled with scrumptious pie--so much pie--and is one of the most famous musicals from the past decade. It's a story of friendship, chosen family, and embracing love from unexpected places.

Jenna dreams of leaving behind a life she didn't imagine for herself, and the announcement of a baking contest could be her ticket out. Supported by her best friends, Jenna chooses to open her heart to the messier parts of life, which certainly don't come with a recipe.

Taking on the role of Jenna is Kerstin Anderson. Audiences of The 5th may remember Anderson from the 2022 production of Afterwords. She was also previously seen as Maria Von Trapp in the 2015 U.S. national tour of The Sound of Music and on Broadway as the alternate for Eliza Doolittle in the 2018 revival of My Fair Lady. Joining Anderson is Tori Gresham (Mary Poppins) as Dawn, Porscha Shaw (Something’s Afoot) as Becky, Adam Standley (Something’s Afoot) as Dr. Jim Pomatter, Dane Stokinger (Rock of Ages) as Earl, Kennedy Kanagawa (Into the Woods on Broadway) as Ogie, Allen Fitzpatrick (Something’s Afoot) as Joe, Brandon O’Neill (Something’s Afoot) as Cal, and Bernadette Rengstorf and Sayla Roy as Lulu.

Also included in the cast is Nalica Hennings (The Little Mermaid), Yusef Seevers (Something’s Afoot), Nik Hagen (Mary Poppins), Taylor Niemeyer-Symons (The Little Mermaid), Cherisse Martinelli (Legally Blonde at Village Theatre), Richard Peacock (White Christmas), Alyza DelPan-Monley (Mary Poppins), and Jason Weitkamp (Something’s Afoot). External understudies include Matthew Kacergis (The Little Mermaid), Carly Corey (Mary Poppins), Trina Mills (White Christmas), Rob Burgess (The Little Mermaid), Kristin Burch (White Christmas), and Nick McCarthy (Mary Poppins).

Directing and choreographing the show is Lisa Shriver who previously directed both Rock of Ages and Austen’s Pride at The 5th. On Broadway, Shriver has directed Jesus Christ Superstar, The Farnsworth Invention, The Story of My Life, and Ring of Fire.

Joining Shriver on the artistic team is associate director Hattie Claire Andres (Into the Woods Rising Star Project), associate choreographer Katy Tabb (Spring Awakening), music director Matthew Antonio Perri (White Christmas), associate music director Beth G. Tankersley (Mary Poppins), set designer Julia Hayes Welch (The Last Five Years), associate set designer Brandon David Riel, lighting designer Robert J. Aguilar (Something’s Afoot), associate lighting designer Casey Price (The Last Five Years), sound designer Haley Parcher (Spamalot on Broadway), associate sound designers Kurt Conway (The Last Five Years) and Liam Steckler (Spring Awakening), Costume Designer Danielle Nieves (Sweeney Todd), costume design assistants Jason Kramer and Ty Pyne (The Last Five Years), hair & make-up designer Jason Goldsberry, dialect coach Alyssa Keene, and intimacy & fight director Francesca Betancourt.

The stage management team is led by production stage manager JR Welden (Mary Poppins), assistant stage managers Erin B. Zatloka (Mary Poppins), and Melissa Y. Hamasaki (Memphis), swing stage manager Jamie Kranz (Spring Awakening), production assistants Larcyn Burnett and Bayla Jaffe, and child actor guardian Amy Jurkiewicz.

Comments