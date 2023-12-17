VIDEO: Watch 'I Love a Piano' from IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS at 5th Avenue Theatre

Dear Readers, I am loathed to admit that I’ve never seen one of Dina Martina’s Christmas shows. Hey, I’ve only had 25 years to catch one. I have seen her perform before, way back when at Thumpers on Capitol Hill (back when that existed). Well, she’s back at ACT this year with “The Dina Martina Christmas Show” and I had to ask myself, “Why did I wait so long?”