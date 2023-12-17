Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards

VIDEO: Watch 'I Love a Piano' from IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS at 5th Avenue Theatre

Performances run through December 24, 2023.

By: Dec. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Review: MJ at The Paramount Theatre Photo 1 Review: MJ at The Paramount Theatre
Review: FELLOW PASSENGERS from Strawberry Theatre Workshop Photo 2 Review: FELLOW PASSENGERS from Strawberry Theatre Workshop
Review: THE DINA MARTINA CHRISTMAS SHOW at ACT Photo 3 Review: THE DINA MARTINA CHRISTMAS SHOW at ACT
BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards December 5th Standings; THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL Leads Best Musica Photo 4 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards December 5th Standings; THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL Leads Best Musical!

VIDEO: Watch 'I Love a Piano' from IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS at 5th Avenue Theatre

Watch Phillip Attmore, Taryn Darr, and the cast of Irving Berlin's White Christmas at The 5th Avenue Theatre bring down the house with this tap number below!

A magical winter wonderland comes to life as The 5th Avenue Theatre welcomes Irving Berlin's White Christmas to the Seattle stage through December 24, 2023. Based on the 1954 film of the same name, this live musical spectacular combines unforgettable songs, dazzling choreography, and a snowfall during every performance. Select performances will also include appearances by Santa and Mrs. Claus, and lobby entertainment from Dickens Carolers.

A classic heartwarming holiday musical, Irving Berlin's White Christmas follows World War II veterans, Bob Wallace and Phil Davis, who team up with sister act, Betty and Judy Haynes, to save a struggling Vermont inn owned by their former commanding general. Together they put on a dazzling musical extravaganza to draw in guests. Amid the song and dance numbers, romance blossoms, adding an extra layer of warmth and cheer to this enchanting tale. Packed with iconic songs, including the titular “White Christmas,” “Sisters,” “Snow,” “Blue Skies,” and “I Love a Piano,” this timeless musical celebrates the magic of the season, the power of friendship, and the joy of giving.

Taking on the lead roles are Ashley Day as Bob Wallace, Phillip Atmore as Phil Davis, Cayman Ilika as Betty Haynes, and Taryn Darr as Judy Haynes. Joining them is a cast of incredible talents including: Reginald André Jackson, Candice Song Donehoo, Gia Pellegrini, Beatrice Cramer, Brandon O'Neill, Seán G. Griffin, Ty Willis, Cristin Hubbard, Ania Briggs, Trina Mills, Shelby Willis, Ashley Lanyon, Carolyn Willems Van Dijk, Katy Tabb, Jaclyn Wheatley, Kristin Burch, Richard Peacock, John David Scott, Charlie Johnson, Rico Lastrapes, Jonathan Luke Stevens, Davione Gordon, Eric Polani Jensen, Michael Sharon, Cayel Tregeagle, Miranda Antoinette, Mallory Cooney King, Ann Cornelius, Jordan King, Christopher Sweet, Katie Marshall, and Maggie Darago.

The artistic team is led by co-director David Armstrong and co-director & choreographer James A. Rocco, who previously worked together on The 5th's 2007 production of Irving Berlin's White Christmas. Joining Armstrong and Rocco is costume coordinator Heidi Zamora, hair and makeup designer Kelley Jordan, music director Matt Perri, associate director Jimmy Shields, costume associate Danielle Nieves, associate music director/conductor Beth Grimmett-Tankersly, assistant hair & makeup Juliette Lewis, associate choreographer Maggie Darago, associate lighting designer Thorn Michaels, and associate sound designer Liam Steckler. The stage management team is led by production stage manager JR Welden, assistant stage managers Erin B. Zatloka and Jamie Kranz, swing assistant stage manager Jeffrey K Hanson, show production assistant Larcyn Burnett, and season production assistant Rachel Miller.

Irving Berlin's White Christmas is currently onstage in Seattle through December 24, 2023. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at The 5th Avenue Theatre's website, over the phone, or by visiting the box office. For more information visit the link below!





BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Seattle

1
QUIXOTE NUEVO Comes to Seattle Rep in January 2024 Photo
QUIXOTE NUEVO Comes to Seattle Rep in January 2024

Seattle Rep has announced the cast and creative team behind their upcoming play Quixote Nuevo, a spellbinding and whimsical blend of fantasy and reality inspired by Miguel de Cervantes' Don Quixote.

2
Winter Youth Programs Launched at Seattle Opera Photo
Winter Youth Programs Launched at Seattle Opera

Seattle Opera has a full slate of youth activities planned for the winter, providing opportunities for performance, music education, and community-building for students across Washington State.

3
VIDEO: Watch a Teaser Trailer for BLACK NATIVITY at Intiman Theatre Photo
VIDEO: Watch a Teaser Trailer for BLACK NATIVITY at Intiman Theatre

Intiman Theatre has released a teaser for its all-new production of Langston Hughes' Black Nativity, presented in partnership with The Hansberry Project. Watch the trailer, featuring rehearsal footage and interviews, here!

4
Review: THE DINA MARTINA CHRISTMAS SHOW at ACT Photo
Review: THE DINA MARTINA CHRISTMAS SHOW at ACT

Dear Readers, I am loathed to admit that I’ve never seen one of Dina Martina’s Christmas shows. Hey, I’ve only had 25 years to catch one. I have seen her perform before, way back when at Thumpers on Capitol Hill (back when that existed). Well, she’s back at ACT this year with “The Dina Martina Christmas Show” and I had to ask myself, “Why did I wait so long?”

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch 'Love, You Didn't Do Right By Me' from IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS at 5th Avenue Theatre Video
Watch 'Love, You Didn't Do Right By Me' from IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS at 5th Avenue Theatre
Watch a Teaser Trailer for BLACK NATIVITY at Intiman Theatre Video
Watch a Teaser Trailer for BLACK NATIVITY at Intiman Theatre
HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

Seattle SHOWS
Girl From the North Country in Seattle Girl From the North Country
Paramount Theatre (6/25-6/30)
An Improvised Christmas Carol in Seattle An Improvised Christmas Carol
Unexpected Productions (11/24-12/23)
ALMOST, MAINE in Seattle ALMOST, MAINE
Tacoma Little Theatre (4/26-5/12)
Fa la la la la, ha ha ha ha: A Holiday Musical Extravaganza! in Seattle Fa la la la la, ha ha ha ha: A Holiday Musical Extravaganza!
Unexpected Productions (12/02-12/23)
Soltice Under The WICA Star! in Seattle Soltice Under The WICA Star!
Whidbey Island Center for The Arts (12/21-12/21)
RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER in Seattle RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER
Tacoma Little Theatre (12/08-12/31)
Company in Seattle Company
Paramount Theatre (7/23-7/28)
BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical in Seattle BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical
Village Theatre (11/14-12/23)
Strong Waters in Seattle Strong Waters
Global Works (1/13-2/04)
XXX Island in Seattle XXX Island
18th & Union (1/18-1/20)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You