VIDEO: See OPENING SEQUENCE from 5th Avenue Theatre RADIOACTIVE MUSICALS

Check out the new 10 minute musical, Opening Sequence, as part of 5th Avenue Theatre's Rising Star Project, RadioActive Musicals.

What do you get when you take four captivating stories created by teen radio producers, let another team of teens adapt them into original musicals, and bring in even more teens to remotely direct, produce, and perform these new musicals-during a pandemic?

RADIOACTIVE MUSICALS is the culmination of eight months of collaboration between 37 Rising Star Project teens, working together to create, produce, and present these new works-inspired by 21 Chump Street, a 2014 Lin-Manuel Miranda mini-musical based on a 2012 NPR This American Life episode, as well as the interview-devised storytelling that shaped Broadway sensation Come From Away.

Related Articles Shows View More Seattle Stories

More Hot Stories For You