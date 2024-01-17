Tonight's Performances of Disney's THE LION KING In Portland At Keller Auditorium Is Cancelled Due to Ongoing Icy Conditions

Patrons who purchased tickets to the cancelled January 17 performance will receive an automatic refund to their original method of payment.
Broadway in Portland and Disney Theatrical Group announce that, in an effort to ensure the safety of patrons, the touring company and Keller Auditorium staff, the performance of Disney's The Lion King in Portland at Keller Auditorium tonight, Wednesday, January 17 at 7:30pm is canceled due to ongoing icy conditions. Currently, all other performances will play as scheduled.
Patrons who purchased tickets to the cancelled January 17 performance will receive an automatic refund to their original method of payment and an email with details about two newly-added performances of The Lion King on Thursday, January 18 at 1pm and Thursday, January 25 at 1pm.
Patrons who purchased tickets through unofficial third-party sellers should contact them directly for refund information.
For any additional questions about The Lion King refunds, customers please contact your original point of purchase.
Broadway In Portland continues to closely monitor weather conditions. For the most up-to-date information, please visit www.BroadwayinPortland.com and @BroadwayinPortland.
