Tonight's Performances of Disney's THE LION KING In Portland At Keller Auditorium Is Cancelled Due to Ongoing Icy Conditions

Patrons who purchased tickets to the cancelled January 17 performance will receive an automatic refund to their original method of payment.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Review: THE BOOK OF MORMON at The Paramount Theatre Photo 3 Review: THE BOOK OF MORMON at The Paramount Theatre
Cast Announced For A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD At ACT Contemporary Theatre Photo 4 Cast Announced For A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD At ACT Contemporary Theatre

Tonight's Performances of Disney's THE LION KING In Portland At Keller Auditorium Is Cancelled Due to Ongoing Icy Conditions

Tonight's Performances of Disney's THE LION KING In Portland At Keller Auditorium Is Cancelled Due to Ongoing Icy Conditions

Broadway in Portland and Disney Theatrical Group announce that, in an effort to ensure the safety of patrons, the touring company and Keller Auditorium staff, the performance of Disney's The Lion King in Portland at Keller Auditorium tonight, Wednesday, January 17 at 7:30pm is canceled due to ongoing icy conditions. Currently, all other performances will play as scheduled.

Patrons who purchased tickets to the cancelled January 17 performance will receive an automatic refund to their original method of payment and an email with details about two newly-added performances of The Lion King on Thursday, January 18 at 1pm and Thursday, January 25 at 1pm.

Patrons who purchased tickets through unofficial third-party sellers should contact them directly for refund information.

For any additional questions about The Lion King refunds, customers please contact your original point of purchase. 

Broadway In Portland continues to closely monitor weather conditions.  For the most up-to-date information, please visit www.BroadwayinPortland.com and @BroadwayinPortland.




RELATED STORIES - Seattle

1
GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Comes To The Paramount This June Photo
GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Comes To The Paramount This June

Premera Blue Cross Broadway at The Paramount will present the Seattle engagement of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Girl From The North Country at The Paramount Theatre from June 25 – 30.

2
The School Of Drama At The University Of Washington Is Pleased To Present A THICK DESCRIPT Photo
The School Of Drama At The University Of Washington Is Pleased To Present A THICK DESCRIPTION OF HARRY SMITH, VOL. 1

The School of Drama at the University of Washington will present A THICK DESCRIPTION OF HARRY SMITH, VOL. 1, a play written by Carlos Murillo, directed by graduate M.F.A.

3
Inaugural Bluegrass Festival Comes to Whidbey Island This Month Photo
Inaugural Bluegrass Festival Comes to Whidbey Island This Month

The soulful sounds of Bluegrass will fill the Whidbey Island Center for the Arts (WICA) January 24 and 25 with the official launch of the inaugural Bluegrass Festival. The festival brings two Oregon-based trios to WICA, the Tony Furtado Acoustic Trio on January 24 and the Stephanie Schneiderman Trio on January 25.

4
Patti Payne & Lee Keller Revealed as The 5th Avenue Theatre Gala Co-Chairs Photo
Patti Payne & Lee Keller Revealed as The 5th Avenue Theatre Gala Co-Chairs

Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre has announced the appointment of mother/daughter team Patti Payne and Lee Keller as co-chairs for the upcoming Spotlight Soiree Annual Auction and Gala scheduled to take place on Friday, May 3, 2024.

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: Get a First Look at Can Can's HOUSE OF HEARTSPhotos: Get a First Look at Can Can's HOUSE OF HEARTS
The School Of Drama At The University Of Washington Is Pleased To Present A THICK DESCRIPTION OF HARRY SMITH, VOL. 1The School Of Drama At The University Of Washington Is Pleased To Present A THICK DESCRIPTION OF HARRY SMITH, VOL. 1
Inaugural Bluegrass Festival Comes to Whidbey Island This MonthInaugural Bluegrass Festival Comes to Whidbey Island This Month
Patti Payne & Lee Keller Revealed as The 5th Avenue Theatre Gala Co-ChairsPatti Payne & Lee Keller Revealed as The 5th Avenue Theatre Gala Co-Chairs

Videos

Arts Students Nathan Fisher Talks Intiman Theatre's AA Degree Program Video
Arts Students Nathan Fisher Talks Intiman Theatre's AA Degree Program
Watch the Trailer for SOMETHING'S AFOOT at The 5th Avenue Theatre Video
Watch the Trailer for SOMETHING'S AFOOT at The 5th Avenue Theatre
The Stars of ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Gear Up For Their City Center Run Video
The Stars of ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Gear Up For Their City Center Run
View all Videos

Seattle SHOWS
God of Carnage in Seattle God of Carnage
SecondStory Rep (1/12-1/28)Tracker
48 Hour Theater Festival in Seattle 48 Hour Theater Festival
Idiom Theater (2/03-2/04)
Strong Waters in Seattle Strong Waters
Global Works (1/13-2/04)
Bluegrass Festival in Seattle Bluegrass Festival
Whidbey Island Center for The Arts (1/24-1/25)
CELEBRATION OF LOVE IN THE CURRENTS OF THE WORLD in Seattle CELEBRATION OF LOVE IN THE CURRENTS OF THE WORLD
Whidbey Island Center for The Arts (1/27-1/27)
Playwriting: Four Saturday Workshops in Seattle Playwriting: Four Saturday Workshops
Idiom Theater (2/10-3/02)
Aladdin in Seattle Aladdin
Paramount Theatre (4/24-4/28)
Girl From the North Country in Seattle Girl From the North Country
Paramount Theatre (6/25-6/30)
My Fair Lady in Seattle My Fair Lady
First Interstate Center for the Arts(Formally INB Performing Arts Center) (4/02-4/07)
BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical in Seattle BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical
Village Theatre (1/06-1/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You