The 25th GREGORY AWARDS To Be Held At Town Hall Seattle On October 27

Theatre Puget Sound (TPS) will present the 25th Gregory Awards on Monday, October 27, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at Town Hall Seattle, celebrating a quarter-century of honoring excellence in the Puget Sound performing arts community. This year’s theme, “One Stage: Many Stars,” reflects the event’s commitment to inclusivity and artistic unity across disciplines.

Hosted once again by Jimmy Shields, the evening will feature live music, performances by nominees for Outstanding Organization, and appearances by leading artists from across the region. Tickets are available now at programs.theatrepugetsound.org/2024-2025-gregory-awards-celebration.

Now in its 25th year, the Gregory Awards remain the largest and most comprehensive recognition of performing arts excellence in the Puget Sound region. The 2025 celebration introduces expanded People’s Choice awards and the return of the Melissa Hines Award for Outstanding Performing Arts Practitioner, bringing the total to more than 30 categories.

“The Gregory Awards are an opportunity to celebrate the performing arts in our region, honor the outstanding achievements of local artists, and raise the visibility of the local arts scene as a whole,” said Theatre Puget Sound. “We’re thrilled to continue growing this annual community celebration and highlight the incredible breadth of talent in our area.”

2025 AWARD CATEGORIES

Outstanding Performance in a Play (x2)

Outstanding Performance in a Musical (x2)

Outstanding Direction of a Play

Outstanding Direction of a Musical

Outstanding Production – Play

Outstanding Production – Musical

Outstanding Production – Dance/Movement

Outstanding Production – Limited Run

Outstanding Costume Designer

Outstanding Lighting Designer

Outstanding Sound Designer

Outstanding Scenic Designer

Outstanding Choreography

Outstanding Projections Design

Outstanding Properties/Special Effects

Outstanding Original Script

Outstanding Composition/Original Music

Outstanding Music Direction

Outstanding Performance Band/Orchestra

Outstanding Performance – Musician

Outstanding Performance – Variety Artist

Outstanding Ensemble – Play

Outstanding Ensemble – Musical

Outstanding Ensemble – Dance/Movement

Organization of the Year

Outstanding Youth Theatre Advocate

The Melissa Hines Award

The Gregory A. Falls Sustained Achievement Award

In the 2024–25 season, organizations submitted productions for consideration. Nominators attended and scored each on a 1–100 scale, following a rubric inspired by the Barrymore Awards. TPS members also voted on several People’s Choice categories, and the public contributed nominations for the Melissa Hines Award. The Gregory A. Falls Sustained Achievement Award is determined by a committee of previous honorees.

ABOUT THE MELISSA HINES AWARD

Returning in 2025, this award honors an outstanding “behind-the-scenes” arts practitioner—such as a crew member, stage manager, administrator, or volunteer—whose contributions enable the region’s artists to thrive. The honor is named in memory of Melissa Hines, the late managing director of Empty Space Theatre and a beloved arts leader dedicated to supporting Seattle’s cultural community.

ABOUT THE GREGORY A. FALLS SUSTAINED ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Named for Gregory A. Falls, the founding inspiration for the awards, this honor recognizes individuals who have devoted their careers to advancing the performing arts in the Puget Sound region. Recipients exemplify collaboration, inclusion, and long-term impact, living the ethos: “Theatres are like grapes—they grow best in bunches.”

Learn more about past recipients at theatrepugetsound.org/gregory-awards-history.

ABOUT THE GREGORY AWARDS

Founded in 1998, the Gregory Awards celebrate excellence in the performing arts across Puget Sound. Administered and produced by Theatre Puget Sound, the awards have grown from a single honor to more than 30 categories spanning performance, design, direction, and community leadership.

ABOUT THEATRE PUGET SOUND

Founded in 1997, Theatre Puget Sound is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization fostering a robust, equitable arts ecosystem across the Pacific Northwest. TPS supports performing arts professionals through advocacy, professional development, and community programming, including the annual Unified General Auditions and Space4Arts program at the Seattle Center Armory. TPS remains dedicated to promoting anti-racist and inclusive practices that strengthen the regional arts community.