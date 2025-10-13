The 25th GREGORY AWARDS To Be Held At Town Hall Seattle On October 27

Theatre Puget Sound celebrates “One Stage: Many Stars” with expanded categories and community honors.
Theatre Puget Sound (TPS) will present the 25th Gregory Awards on Monday, October 27, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at Town Hall Seattle, celebrating a quarter-century of honoring excellence in the Puget Sound performing arts community. This year’s theme, “One Stage: Many Stars,” reflects the event’s commitment to inclusivity and artistic unity across disciplines.
Hosted once again by Jimmy Shields, the evening will feature live music, performances by nominees for Outstanding Organization, and appearances by leading artists from across the region. Tickets are available now at programs.theatrepugetsound.org/2024-2025-gregory-awards-celebration.
Now in its 25th year, the Gregory Awards remain the largest and most comprehensive recognition of performing arts excellence in the Puget Sound region. The 2025 celebration introduces expanded People’s Choice awards and the return of the Melissa Hines Award for Outstanding Performing Arts Practitioner, bringing the total to more than 30 categories.
“The Gregory Awards are an opportunity to celebrate the performing arts in our region, honor the outstanding achievements of local artists, and raise the visibility of the local arts scene as a whole,” said Theatre Puget Sound. “We’re thrilled to continue growing this annual community celebration and highlight the incredible breadth of talent in our area.”
Outstanding Performance in a Play (x2)
Outstanding Performance in a Musical (x2)
Outstanding Direction of a Play
Outstanding Direction of a Musical
Outstanding Production – Play
Outstanding Production – Musical
Outstanding Production – Dance/Movement
Outstanding Production – Limited Run
Outstanding Costume Designer
Outstanding Lighting Designer
Outstanding Sound Designer
Outstanding Scenic Designer
Outstanding Choreography
Outstanding Projections Design
Outstanding Properties/Special Effects
Outstanding Original Script
Outstanding Composition/Original Music
Outstanding Music Direction
Outstanding Performance Band/Orchestra
Outstanding Performance – Musician
Outstanding Performance – Variety Artist
Outstanding Ensemble – Play
Outstanding Ensemble – Musical
Outstanding Ensemble – Dance/Movement
Organization of the Year
Outstanding Youth Theatre Advocate
The Melissa Hines Award
The Gregory A. Falls Sustained Achievement Award
In the 2024–25 season, organizations submitted productions for consideration. Nominators attended and scored each on a 1–100 scale, following a rubric inspired by the Barrymore Awards. TPS members also voted on several People’s Choice categories, and the public contributed nominations for the Melissa Hines Award. The Gregory A. Falls Sustained Achievement Award is determined by a committee of previous honorees.
Returning in 2025, this award honors an outstanding “behind-the-scenes” arts practitioner—such as a crew member, stage manager, administrator, or volunteer—whose contributions enable the region’s artists to thrive. The honor is named in memory of Melissa Hines, the late managing director of Empty Space Theatre and a beloved arts leader dedicated to supporting Seattle’s cultural community.
Named for Gregory A. Falls, the founding inspiration for the awards, this honor recognizes individuals who have devoted their careers to advancing the performing arts in the Puget Sound region. Recipients exemplify collaboration, inclusion, and long-term impact, living the ethos: “Theatres are like grapes—they grow best in bunches.”
Learn more about past recipients at theatrepugetsound.org/gregory-awards-history.
Founded in 1998, the Gregory Awards celebrate excellence in the performing arts across Puget Sound. Administered and produced by Theatre Puget Sound, the awards have grown from a single honor to more than 30 categories spanning performance, design, direction, and community leadership.
Founded in 1997, Theatre Puget Sound is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization fostering a robust, equitable arts ecosystem across the Pacific Northwest. TPS supports performing arts professionals through advocacy, professional development, and community programming, including the annual Unified General Auditions and Space4Arts program at the Seattle Center Armory. TPS remains dedicated to promoting anti-racist and inclusive practices that strengthen the regional arts community.
