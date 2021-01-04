Tacoma Little Theatre Presents BUENAS NOCHES MAMÁ

Tacoma Little Theatre's Page to Screen program is excited to present Buenas Noches Mamá, written and directed by Emily Cohen, and featuring some of the Pacific Northwest's finest actors. This production will air virtually on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 7:30pm.

Buenas Noches Mamá focuses on the impacts of the Dirty War in Argentina and centers on Pablo, a person who discovers that he was illegally adopted by his military family. Throughout the play we learn about his real mother, Sofía, the circumstances that lead to her disappearance, and the history that followed afterwards.

Buenas Noches Mamá features the talents of: Marilyn Bennett, Meleesa Knappert, Ria Nex, W. Scott Pinkston, Alex Peri, Deya Ozburn, Kyle Sinclair, Jeremy Thompson, and LaNita Hudson Walters.

This event will be FREE on January 9, 2021 at 7:30pm with donations gladly accepted. To watch the performance you may join by visiting www.tacomalittletheatre.com, or by following the link to YouTube (https://youtu.be/bQjM_r6Imjs) For questions or more information you can call our Box Office at (253) 272-2281.

Tacoma Little Theatre's Page to Screen welcomes local playwrights an opportunity to have their scripts performed in a virtual staged reading. Pieces will range in length from scenes, one acts, or full length plays and musicals. To submit your script for consideration, please visit www.tacomalittletheatre.com