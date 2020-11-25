Tacoma Little Theatre presents A Minidoka Christmas, edited and directed by Aya Hashiguchi Clark, from interviews by Densho. This production will air live via YouTube on Friday, December 11, 2020 at 7:30pm.

A Minidoka Christmas is an evening of first-person stories of those who were incarcerated in internment camps during the holidays of World War II. Over the course of eight scenes some of the Pacific Northwest's finest talent will bring these powerful moments to life.

A Minidoka Christmas features the talents of: Leilani Berinobis, Randy Clark, Ko Hashiguchi, David Hsieh, and Joy Misako St. Germain.

This event will be FREE on December 11, 2020 at 7:30pm with donations gladly accepted. To watch the performance you may join by visiting www.tacomalittletheatre.com, or by following the link to YouTube (https://youtu.be/pDS9SKInxc4) For questions or more information you can call our Box Office at (253) 272-2281.

Tacoma Little Theatre will be offering a selection of holiday programming during the month of December. Be sure to check out Hanukkah Lights in the Big Sky on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 7:30pm, and Washington Irving's Old Christmas on Thursday, December 24, 2020 at 7:30pm. For more details and a complete calendar of December programming, visit www.tacomalittletheatre.com.

