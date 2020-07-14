Tacoma Little Theatre Announces Virtual Summer Camp Classes

Tacoma Little Theatre will continue its next four weeks of Summer Camp classes now available for enrollment. To make sure that students and staff are safe, and have an opportunity to experience the Performing Arts, TLT has moved to a Virtual Camp model. Students will be able to sign up for different classes during the day for a week-long experience. Information is provided below, along with schedules and tuition costs. Some financial aid is available. To enroll visit https://www.tacomalittletheatre.com/current-classes. For questions please call 253.272.2281 or email education@tacomalittletheatre.com

WEEK #1 JULY 20-JULY 24

SUPER HAPPY AWESOME NEWS! (GRADES 1-8)

THIS CLASS RUNS TWO WEEKS!

REHEARSALS:

MONDAY-FRIDAY 10:00AM-11:00AM AND 2:10PM-3:10PM

PERFORMANCE: FRIDAY, JULY 31ST AT 7:00PM

TUITION: $300.00

INSTRUCTED BY ALISYN CHRISTENSEN

Two siblings launch rival good news networks and find themselves competing for the title of happiest news show. Soon, their correspondents are in a whirlwind of ecstatic musical reporting - from joyful weather forecasts, to cheerful cooking segments and blissful political updates! But, when vulnerability starts peeking through the euphoric facade, they're left wondering: is there room for raw honesty on a super happy broadcast? We will use Zoom to hold classes, and perform a memorized staged reading of this wonderful play for families to enjoy via YouTube link.

BRITISH DIALECT WORKSHOP (GRADES 1-8)

REHEARSALS: MONDAY-FRIDAY 11:10AM-12:10PM

TUITION: $100.00

INSTRUCTED BY DEANNA MARTINEZ

Ever wanted to talk just like Michael and Jane Darling? Join us for this Dialect workshop to either improve on or learn how to speak with a British accent! Classes will be instructed via Zoom.

MUCH ADO (GRADES 6-12)

REHEARSALS: MONDAY-FRIDAY 1:00PM-2:00PM

PERFORMANCE: FRIDAY, JULY 24TH AT 7:00PM

TUITION: $100.00

INSTRUCTED BY COURTNEY RAINER

wanted to be in a Shakespeare play? Now's your chance! Join us for this abridged 40 minute version of Much Ado. We will use Zoom to hold classes, and perform a memorized staged reading of this wonderful play for families to enjoy via YouTube link.

DISNEY DANCE CLASS (ALL AGES)

REHEARSALS: MONDAY-FRIDAY 3:20PM-4:20PM

TUITION: $100.00

INSTRUCTED BY RICO LASTRAPES

Join Rico for this journey into The Little Mermaid! Since we can't do our summer camp show this year we wanted to still bring you a little piece of it! We will learn choreography to at least one song from The Little Mermaid. This class is open to all ages, so if you are a kid or just young at heart and wanting to dance a little this summer, come join us! Classes will be held via Zoom meetings.

VIRTUAL PLAYS A CLUB TLT PROGRAM (GRADES 9-12)

REHEARSALS: MONDAY-FRIDAY 4:30PM-5:30PM

TUITION: $100.00

INSTRUCTED BY CASSIE JO FASTABEND

This fun collection of scenes takes us away from the mundane into the extraordinary! Watch the epic battle for coffee, meet a Rocketman and see what happens in a spy organization. These plays were designed to be performed in a Virtual world!

WEEK #6 JULY 27-JULY 31

SUPER HAPPY AWESOME NEWS! (GRADES 1-8)

THIS CLASS BEGINS JULY 20!

REHEARSALS: MONDAY-FRIDAY 10:00AM-11:00AM AND 2:10PM-3:10PM

PERFORMANCE: FRIDAY, JULY 31ST AT 7:00PM

TUITION: $300.00

INSTRUCTED BY: ALISYN CHRISTENSEN

Two siblings launch rival good news networks and find themselves competing for the title of happiest news show. Soon, their correspondents are in a whirlwind of ecstatic musical reporting - from joyful weather forecasts, to cheerful cooking segments and blissful political updates! But, when vulnerability starts peeking through the euphoric facade, they're left wondering: is there room for raw honesty on a super happy broadcast? We will use Zoom to hold classes, and perform a memorized staged reading of this wonderful play for families to enjoy via YouTube link.

IMPROV (GRADES 1-8)

REHEARSALS: MONDAY-FRIDAY 11:10AM-12:10PM

TUITION: $100.00

INSTRUCTED BY: DYLAN TWINER

We will learn the basics to Improv. This course will help all students build the "think on your feet" skills that so many actors and actress rely on in live theatre. Ever had someone go up on a line on stage and had to think your way out of it! This will help! The theme of this class is Yes and...! Classes will be instructed via Zoom.

MIDDLE SCHOOL SCENE WORKSHOP (GRADES 6-8)

REHEARALS: MONDAY-FRIDAY 1:00PM-2:00PM

TUITION: $100.00

INSTRUCTED BY: DEANNA MARTINEZ NEIDLINGER

Join us for a scene workshop class, where students will work on one or more scenes and learn how to navigate the pages. Students will focus on understanding character, breaking down what is happening in the scene, figuring out character goals and more. All of these tools help make our young actors stronger and ready for the main stage! We will use Zoom to hold classes.

DISNEY DANCE CLASS (ALL AGES)

REHEARSALS: MONDAY-FRIDAY 3:20PM-4:20PM

TUITION: $100.00

INSTRUCTED BY: CASSIE JO FASTABEND

Join Cassie for this journey into Freaky Friday! Since we can't do our summer camp show this year we wanted to still bring you a little piece of it! We will learn choreography to at least one song from Freaky Friday. This class is open to all ages, since this is a show about changing places after all! Come let your inner teen, or figure out how to be a grown up! Classes will be held via Zoom meetings.

BRITISH DIALOGUE WORKSHOP A CLUB TLT PROGRAM (GRADES 9-12)

REHEARSALS: MONDAY-FRIDAY 4:30PM-5:30PM

TUITION: $100.00

INSTRUCTED BY: CASSIE JO FASTABEND

Want to sound like your favorite Harry Potter character, (unfortunately Hagrid does not talk in Common British) then join Cassie for this wonderful class on how to create your British dialect.

Classes will be instructed via Zoom.

WEEK #7 AUGUST 3-AUGUST 7

ALICE IN WONDERLAND (GRADES 1-8)

REHEARSALS: MONDAY-FRIDAY 10:00AM-11:00AM

AND 2:10PM-3:10PM

PERFORMANCE:

FRIDAY, AUGUST 7TH AT 7:00PM

TUITION: $150.00

INSTRUCTED BY: ALISYN CHRISTENSEN

Follow Alice down the Rabbit hole in this abridged version of Alice in Wonderland! We'll travel through Wonderland and stumble upon all sorts of unique and strange persons! We will use Zoom to hold classes, and perform a memorized staged reading of this wonderful play for families to enjoy via YouTube link.

ANYONE CAN SING (GRADES 1-12)

REHEARSALS: MONDAY-FRIDAY 11:10AM-12:10PM

TUITION: $100.00

INSTRUCTED BY: RICO LASTRAPES

This is the second part of our Singing classes, you do not need to have taken the first part. During the first session we focused on getting comfortable singing, adjusting to being a vocal performer, and learning how to get more comfortable in this setting. In the second part we will build on that, looking at getting more comfortable with your audition pieces, as well as singing on the spot in auditions. Classes will be instructed via Zoom.

SCRIPT WRITING (GRADES 6-8)

REHEARALS: MONDAY-FRIDAY 1:00PM-2:00PM

TUITION: $100.00

INSTRUCTED BY: DYLAN TWINER

Storytelling as been around before we even had words!...probably. Come join us as we practice the skills of narration and how to effectively tell a story. We'll focus on the written word for this class but still spend time discussing delivery and staging. You're writing skills will grow happily ever after with this class. We will use Zoom to hold classes.

DISNEY DANCE CLASS (ALL AGES)

REHEARSALS: MONDAY-FRIDAY 3:20PM-4:20PM

TUITION: $100.00

INSTRUCTED BY: MELANIE GLADSTONE

Join Melanie for this journey into Lion King! Since we can't do our summer camp show this year we wanted to still bring you a little piece of it! We will learn choreography to at least one song from Lion King. This class is open to all ages, so if you are a kid or just young at heart and wanting to dance a little this summer, come join us! Classes will be held via Zoom meetings.

HIGH SCHOOL PLAYWRITING

A CLUB TLT PROGRAM (GRADES 9-12)

REHEARSALS: MONDAY-FRIDAY 4:30PM-5:30PM

TUITION: $100.00

INSTRUCTED BY: CASSIE JO FASTABEND

Club TLT's playwriting class will do a deep dive into the components of script, character arch, and dialogue. Students will work together to create scenes, collaborate on each other's work, and co-write a script to perform. A main focus of this class will be to answer the questions: how can we write stories that feel and sound like us? How can we help our audience, actors and directors resonate with our writing? This will be a connected, fun, and engaging way to exercise our creative muscles and work on writing skill, which will ultimately make students more well-rounded theater artists. Classes will be instructed via Zoom.

WEEK #8 AUGUST 10-AUGUST 14

HOOD: THE SEQUEL (GRADES 1-8)

REHEARSALS: MONDAY-FRIDAY 10:00AM-11:00AM AND 2:10PM-3:10PM

PERFORMANCE: FRIDAY, AUGUST 14TH AT 7:00PM

TUITION: $150.00

INSTRUCTED BY: ALISYN CHRISTENSEN

Ever wonder what happened to Robin Hood, Maid Marian and Little John after the won their fight against Prince John and the Sheriff of Nottingham? Well join us for this wonderful show, where Robin Hood is now Lord of Locksly, with Lady Marian of Locksly by his side. Prince John is now King John, and a very different man than he once was! We will use Zoom to hold classes, and perform a memorized staged reading of this wonderful play for families to enjoy via YouTube link.

INTRO TO SET DESIGN (GRADES 1-12)

REHEARSALS: MONDAY-FRIDAY 11:10AM-12:10PM

TUITION: $100.00

INSTRUCTED BY: DYLAN TWINER

Have you ever wondered how we create the amazing sets you see on Tacoma Little Theatre's stage and others in our area? Have you ever read a play or a book and seen a vivid set/scene. Dylan will help give you some basic tips on how to make your vision a reality. This course will look at a scene or play and students will work together to create their own sets. Classes will be instructed via Zoom.

A MURDERED MYSTERY (GRADES 6-8)

REHEARALS: MONDAY-FRIDAY 1:00PM-2:00PM

PERFORMANCE: FRIDAY, AUGUST 14TH AT 7:00PM

TUITION: $100.00

INSTRUCTED BY: COURTNEY RAINER

This play-within-a-play opens with the butler, holding a gun, standing over the body of Steve Walters. The butler, John, assures us that things are not what they seem and that this is not a simple case of "the butler did it." John introduces us to the other suspects: Steve's business partner, his ex-fiancée, his current fiancée, and her friend. But that's when the play falls apart, for the actors are as jealous, petty, and conceited as the characters they play. We will use Zoom to hold classes, and perform a memorized staged reading of this wonderful play for families to enjoy via YouTube link.

DISNEY DANCE CLASS (ALL AGES)

REHEARSALS: MONDAY-FRIDAY 3:20PM-4:20PM

TUITION: $100.00

INSTRUCTED BY: MELANIE GLADSTONE

Join Melanie for this journey into The Little Mermaid! Since we can't do our summer camp show this year we wanted to still bring you a little piece of it! We will learn choreography to at least one song from The Little Mermaid. This class is open to all ages, so if you are a kid or just young at heart and wanting to dance a little this summer, come join us! Classes will be held via Zoom meetings.

HAMLET A CLUB TLT PROGRAM (GRADES 9-12)

REHEARSALS: MONDAY-FRIDAY 4:30PM-5:30PM

PERFORMANCE: FRIDAY, AUGUST 14TH AT 7:00PM

TUITION: $100.00

INSTRUCTED BY: CASSIE JO FASTABEND

Have you ever wanted to try acting in a Shakespeare play, but are worried about trying to learn five acts? Join Club TLT for this abridged version of the classic Hamlet. Help Hamlet navigate his home after the murder of his father, by his uncle! We will use Zoom to hold classes, and perform a memorized staged reading of this wonderful play for families to enjoy via YouTube link.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You