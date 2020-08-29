Tacoma Little Theatre Announces Fall Classes

TLT has moved to a Virtual Camp model.

Tacoma Little Theatre will continue its Fall Classes are now available for enrollment. To make sure that students and staff are safe, and have an opportunity to experience the Performing Arts, TLT has moved to a Virtual Camp model. Information is provided below, along with schedules and tuition costs. Some financial aid is available. To enroll visit https://www.tacomalittletheatre.com/current-classes. For questions please call 253.272.2281 or email education@tacomalittletheatre.com

Super Happy Awesome News! Or Dracula (grades 1-8)

September 28th-November 4th

Rehearsals: Mondays & Wednesdays 4:00pm-6:00pm

Performance: Saturday, November 7th At 7:00pm

Tuition: $150.00

Instructed By: Alisyn Christensen

TLT is excited to put on another virtual performance this Fall! To make sure students are getting the best experience possible, we will select the show based off the number of enrollments we have. Students will participate in one of the following two productions.

1. Dracula The Play. This exciting play focuses on young Harker as he meets and navigates the world of Count Dracula. Harker's friends Mina, Remington and Lucy all find themselves dealing with Dracula on their own! Will Harker and friends defeat Dracula before he moves into Tacoma! This class will need a minimum of 8 students for this production to run. If more than 12 enroll, the show will be Super Happy Awesome News.

2. Super Happy Awesome New, The Musical. Two siblings launch rival good news networks and find themselves competing for the title of happiest news show. Soon, their correspondents are in a whirlwind of ecstatic musical reporting - from joyful weather forecasts, to cheerful cooking segments and blissful political updates! But, when vulnerability starts peeking through the euphoric facade, they're left wondering: is there room for raw honesty on a super happy broadcast? This class will meet Mondays and Wednesdays for 2 hours. This class will need a minimum of 12 students for this production to run, if less than 12 enroll Dracula will be performed.

Improv (grades 6-12)

OcTober 1st-November 5th

Rehearsals: Thursdays 5:00pm-6:00pm

Tuition: $100.00

Instructed By: Dylan Twiner

Join Dylan for this virtual class and explore what happens when you give in to "Yes and..." Explore new acting skills and techniques that will help you in your staged and scripted performances, and even some things that might apply to everyday life! Being flexible and ready to adjust as needed. All classes will meet via Zoom.

Beginning Tap (All Ages)

September 29th-November 3rd

Rehearsals: Tuesdays 5:00pm-6:00pm*

Tuition: $100.00

Instructed By: Melanie Gladstone

Join Melanie for this beginners course in tap. This course is best for those who have less than a year of tap or need a big refresher on tap terms. Students will learn basic sounds and work together choreographing a short number.

*Class is hosted at 5pm, however if you are still at work (physically or digitally) at this time and will miss the lesson, you will be sent a link to watch the hour long session at anytime that works for you. There will be a Goggle Drive available to leave a video of your work for Melanie to review and leave feedback.

Intermediate Tap (all Ages)

September 29th-November 3rd

Rehearsals: Tuesdays 6:00pm-7:00pm*

Tuition: $100.00

Instructed By: Melanie Gladstone

Join Melanie for this intermediate course in tap. This course is best for those who have over a year's tap experience. Students will work on harder tap combinations, brain teasers, and choreograph a number. *Class is hosted at 6pm, however if you are still at work (physically or digitally) at this time and will miss the lesson, you will be sent a link to watch the hour long session at anytime that works for you. There will be a Goggle Drive available to leave a video of your work for Melanie to review and leave feedback.

British Dialect Class (ages 18 & Up)

September 29th-November 3rd

Classes:

Tuesdays 7:00pm-8:00pm

Tuition: $150.00

Instructed By: Deanna Martinez

Have you ever gone to an audition, or looked into auditioning for a show and it required a British Dialect. And no matter how many times you watch Downtown Abbey, you still can't seem to master the dialect? Join us for this six week course as we learn all about standard British (commonly used in most shows) and a few others as well! Classes will be held via Zoom.

