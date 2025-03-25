THE SHAPE OF THE NIGHT Immersive Experience Comes to Seattle

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dive into the depths of dreams and nightmares with The Shape of the Night, an extraordinary, one-of-a-kind immersive evening that blurs the boundaries between art, theater, and reality. This thrilling event invites guests to explore the illogical yet captivating world of dreams, where one moment seamlessly shifts to the next in surreal and unpredictable ways—much like our own chaotic world.

Is it an art gallery? A theatrical performance? A social gathering? A dream? Or even a nightmare? The answer lies in The Shape of the Night—a unique pop-up experience filled with nightmarish characters, theatrical performances, dreamy art installations, interactive adventures, and a truly explorable dreamworld. It’s an evening for the curious, offering guests the chance to confront their own dreams and nightmares while enjoying a drink and unforgettable encounters.

The Shape of the Night is the latest production from All of Them Witches (AOTW), a consortium of eight boundary-pushing artists specializing in experiential entertainment. The Seattle-based Non-Profit theater company will partner with Bainbridge Island female-centric production company Emergence Films and Helmstreet Productions to bring this dreamlike event to life. After their sold-out success in Los Angeles, AOTW is proud to return to much of the team’s hometown with new activations rooted in the lore of the Georgetown Steam Plant.

Players include Eric Hoff, Summer Herrick, Megan May Jones, Rachel Noll James, MJ Sieber, Lío Sainz-Jones, Katie Peabody, and more, all of whom have roots in the Seattle area. Together, they deliver a captivating experience that merges art and performance in unprecedented ways.

