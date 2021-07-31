THE GUYS Will Be Performed at Tacoma Little Theatre Next Month

Tacoma Little Theatre has announced special staged reading event, The Guys, written by Anne Nelson, and directed by Rick Hornor.

Less than two weeks after the September 11th attacks, New Yorkers are still in shock. One of them, an editor named Joan, receives an unexpected phone call on behalf of Nick, a fire captain who has lost most of his men in the attack. He's looking for a writer to help him with the eulogies he must present at their memorial services. Nick and Joan spend a long afternoon together, recalling the fallen men through recounting their virtues and their foibles, and fashioning the stories into memorials of words. In the process, Nick and Joan discover the possibilities of friendship in each other and their shared love for the unconquerable spirit of the city. As they make their way through the emotional landscape of grief, they draw on humor, tango, the appreciation of craft in all its forms-and the enduring bonds of common humanity. The Guys is based on a true story.

Tacoma Little Theatre's staged reading of The Guys features Nena Curley as Joan, and Dylan Twiner as Nick.

The Guys will run Friday, August 27, through Sunday, August 29, 2021. Friday and Saturday showings are at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. The Guys is recommended for ages 12 and up.

Tickets are $10.00 for all admissions. Firefighters are admitted FREE. Tickets may be purchased online at www.tacomalittletheatre.com, or by calling our Box Office at (253) 272-2281.