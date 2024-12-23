THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME to Open at Tacoma Little Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tacoma Little Theatre will bring the Tony-Award winning play, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, based on the acclaimed novel by Mark Haddon, to its stage to start off the New Year. This production is directed by Suzy Willhoft and assistant directed by Brookelyne Peterson.



15-year-old Christopher has an extraordinary brain: He is exceptional at mathematics but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched, and he distrusts strangers. Now it is seven minutes after midnight, and Christopher stands beside his neighbor’s dead dog, Wellington, who has been speared with a garden fork. Finding himself under suspicion, Christopher is determined to solve the mystery of who murdered Wellington, and he carefully records each fact of the crime. But his detective work takes him on a thrilling journey that upturns his world.



Tacoma Little Theatre’s production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time features the outstanding talents of: Brad Alemao as Christopher, Levin Kim as Siobhan, Mitchell Diehr as Ed, Michelle Patrick as Judy, Andrea Weston-Smart as Voice 1, Grant McGee as Voice 2, Evan Dyck as Voice 3, Ludovico Capponi as Voice 4, Alexandria Melville as Voice 5, and Shivani Ludwig as Voice 6.



The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time will run Friday, January 24, through Sunday, February 9, 2025, for a total of 10 performances. Evening showings are at 7:30pm and matinees are at 2:00pm.



There will be a special “Pay What You Can” performance on Thursday, February 6, 2025, at 7:30pm. Tickets for that performance are available now online, in person, or over the phone.The performance on Sunday, February 9, 2025, at 2:00pm will be an ASL interpreted performance.



Tickets are $29.00 (Adults), $27.00 (Seniors 60+/Students/Military), and $22.00 (Children 12 and under). Tickets may be purchased online at www.tacomalittletheatre.com, or by calling our Box Office at (253) 272-2281. Group rates are available for 10 or more, and special FLEX passes for 6 are only $155.00. The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is recommended for ages 12 and over.



Comments