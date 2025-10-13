Seattle Theatre Group To Host Kerry Hall Grand Opening Festivities In November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Seattle Theatre Group (STG) will celebrate the grand opening of Kerry Hall on Saturday, November 15, 2025, with a free, all-ages event running from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 710 E Roy Street in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Acquired by STG from Cornish College of the Arts in November 2024, Kerry Hall has been reimagined as a vibrant community arts center and now serves as the home for STG’s Education & Community Engagement (ECE) programming. Since the acquisition, more than 350 events have already been held in the building, which includes multiple dance studios, a recording studio, classrooms, practice rooms, and a 197-seat performance hall.

The celebration will begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m., followed by dance and movement workshops, youth and family arts activities, live music and spoken word performances, a community partner showcase, and an artist market throughout the day. Pop-up performances will occur hourly, and the afternoon will conclude with a special program highlighting the vision and future of Kerry Hall.

“Our grand opening is a special opportunity to experience Kerry Hall in full color and celebrate the cultural landscape of the Pacific Northwest,” said Marisol Sanchez Best, STG’s Director of Education & Community Engagement. “We hope guests leave feeling inspired—and eager to return to a venue that truly belongs to the community.”

As STG expands its community programming, Kerry Hall is expected to host more than 1,000 Education & Community Engagement events annually, increasing participation by an estimated 30% over the next two years.

The public is invited to attend and can RSVP online through stgpresents.org. Media are welcome, particularly for the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m.

Schedule of Events

11:00 a.m. – Ribbon cutting at the main entrance on Harvard Ave E.

11:15 a.m.–3:00 p.m. – Workshops, performances, and artist market

3:00–4:00 p.m. – Special presentations and closing performances