Seattle Theatre Group To Host Kerry Hall Grand Opening Festivities In November

Free, all-ages community celebration to include workshops, performances, and ribbon-cutting ceremony.

By: Oct. 13, 2025
Seattle Theatre Group (STG) will celebrate the grand opening of Kerry Hall on Saturday, November 15, 2025, with a free, all-ages event running from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 710 E Roy Street in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Acquired by STG from Cornish College of the Arts in November 2024, Kerry Hall has been reimagined as a vibrant community arts center and now serves as the home for STG’s Education & Community Engagement (ECE) programming. Since the acquisition, more than 350 events have already been held in the building, which includes multiple dance studios, a recording studio, classrooms, practice rooms, and a 197-seat performance hall.

The celebration will begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m., followed by dance and movement workshops, youth and family arts activities, live music and spoken word performances, a community partner showcase, and an artist market throughout the day. Pop-up performances will occur hourly, and the afternoon will conclude with a special program highlighting the vision and future of Kerry Hall.

“Our grand opening is a special opportunity to experience Kerry Hall in full color and celebrate the cultural landscape of the Pacific Northwest,” said Marisol Sanchez Best, STG’s Director of Education & Community Engagement. “We hope guests leave feeling inspired—and eager to return to a venue that truly belongs to the community.”

As STG expands its community programming, Kerry Hall is expected to host more than 1,000 Education & Community Engagement events annually, increasing participation by an estimated 30% over the next two years.

The public is invited to attend and can RSVP online through stgpresents.org. Media are welcome, particularly for the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m.

Schedule of Events

  • 11:00 a.m. – Ribbon cutting at the main entrance on Harvard Ave E.

  • 11:15 a.m.–3:00 p.m. – Workshops, performances, and artist market

  • 3:00–4:00 p.m. – Special presentations and closing performances

