Seattle Theater Group Acquires Capitol Hill's Kerry Hall In $6M Deal

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Seattle Theatre Group will purchase Capitol Hill’s Kerry Hall for $6 million to expand its community-centered arts programming, according to CapitolHillSeattle.com.

The organization plans to share “a detailed business plan in the new year.”

According to STG, the space will not be used for live events, but will instead house AileyCamp, a dance-focused summer day camp for middle school-aged kids.

The camps are presented at no charge and are supported by corporate and foundation sponsors as well as King County arts grants.

Read the full story here.

ABOUT SEATTLE THEATRE GROUP (STG)

Seattle Theatre Group (STG) is a nonprofit arts organization and independent event promoter that operates and stewards the historic Paramount, Moore, and Neptune theatres in Seattle and an outdoor venue at Remlinger Farms in Carnation, Washington. Every year, STG presents over 850 events that range from concerts of all genres, comedy and podcast shows, speakers, dance performances, and touring Broadway musicals with its Broadway at the Paramount series, serving a diverse community of nearly one million attendees from all over the Pacific Northwest.

STG's flagship Education and Community Engagement Program is at the heart of its mission, serving over 40,000 students and community members through more than 500 events annually. These programs, which are largely at no cost to participants, provide opportunities to engage with artists, inspire youth and local artists through training and performance opportunities, and provide access to the arts through access initiatives. These programs deepen the significance of performances presented at STG venues. STG is also the producer of THING, an annual music and arts festival that was founded by Adam Zacks, STG’s Chief Programming Officer and creator of the Sasquatch! Music Festival. THING is an eclectic, all ages experience that celebrates a diverse lineup of local to international musical acts and performances from participants in STG’s varying Education and Community Engagement programs.

Comments