Seattle Shakespeare to Present THE TEMPEST as 30th Anniversary Wooden O Production This Summer

This year's free Wooden O production will be The Tempest, directed by Leah Adcock-Starr. This summer marks the 30th anniversary of free, professional Shakespeare in the Parks from Wooden O! Performances begin July 6 and run through August 6 at parks around the Puget Sound area. Tickets are not required for Wooden O performances, and attendees are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets, family, picnics, and pets with them to enjoy the show.



Joining Adcock-Starr on the production team are Robin Macartney as Scenic and Props Designer, Rob Witmer as Music and Sound Designer, Fantasia Rose as Costume Designer, Madelyn Salvucci as Stage Manager, Rosemary Jones as Assistant Stage Manager, and Clair Kaminski and Arden DeForest as the Production Crew.



The cast features Miguel Castellano as Caliban/Ferdinand, Tim Gouran as Ariel, Sarah Harlett as Antonio/Stephano, Kathy Hsieh as Gonzalo, Tracy Michelle Hughes as Prospero, Jesimiel Jenkins as Sebastian/Trinculo, Mimi Santos as Miranda, and Richard Nguyen Sloniker as Alonso. Also joining the cast to bring this world to life are a trio of actor-musicians: Maggie Carrido, Malex Reed, and Izzy Schonfeld.



When you're stranded on an enchanted island for twelve long years with only your daughter and magical spirits for company, it turns out you have plenty of time for plotting revenge. Enter Prospero, the erstwhile Duke of Milan who was usurped by his brother Antonio. Prospero's ire at his brother is given glorious life when Antonio and his crew sail too close to the island, and with the aid of his magical spirit Ariel, he conjures a supernatural storm to shipwreck the passengers. But his plot goes awry as the island becomes a wondrous playground for romance, trickery, and spectacle, ultimately leading to forgiveness and reconciliation.



Leah Adcock-Starr returns to Wooden O following her direction of Romeo and Juliet in 2019 with a Pacific Northwest-inspired, sea-shanty take on The Tempest. Celebrate the 30th anniversary of Wooden O by bringing food and friends to this feelgood show that makes the perfect summer treat.



ABOUT SEATTLE SHAKESPEARE COMPANY

Seattle Shakespeare Company is the Puget Sound region's year-round, professional, classical theatre. The company's growing success stems from a deep belief in the power and vibrancy of the time-tested words and ideas of Shakespeare and other classical playwrights along with a commitment to artistic excellence on stage. The results have been provocative performances that both challenge and delight audiences while fostering an appreciation for great stage works.

