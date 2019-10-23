Seattle Men's Chorus Kicks Off The Holidays With 'TIS THE SEASON

Seattle Men's Chorus (SMC) kicks off the holidays with the high-spirited 'Tis the Season from November 30- December 22 at Benaroya Hall.

The merry voices of SMC come a-caroling with a rocking and rolling celebration for the jolliest time of year. Fresh takes on holiday classics, show-stopping dazzlers, with a dash of naughty and nice. Featuring "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," "Good King Wenceslas," and "Santa Claus Got Stuck in My Chimney."

Artistic Director Paul Caldwell dons his flashiest gay apparel for the conductor's podium. Also expect the mixed voice a cappella ensemble The Supertonics to lend their tight harmony to the festive concert. For close to four decades SMC has presented their unique blend of song, dance, and campy comedy to the Northwest; they have solidified their role as Seattle's biggest Holiday extravaganza. As in years past, SMC will hold Everett and Tacoma area concerts. Details for those two concerts are online at seattlechoruses.org.

Tickets to Seattle performances are $25-$85. Tickets to the Everett performance are $25-$58. Both Seattle and Everett concert tickets are available at seattlechoruses.org or over the phone at (206) 388-1400. The Seattle area box office is open Monday through Friday 11am-6pm. Tacoma concert tickets are $42-$65 and available at tacomaartslive.org.

Tickets are $42 - $65 and available at: tacomaartslive.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Seattle Stories

More Hot Stories For You